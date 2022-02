1/4

A Tesla office in Fremont, Calif., is shown. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tesla will recall 817,143 vehicles because a chime reminding drivers to buckle their seat belts once the car starts may not activate, which violates federal safety standards. "The driver may be unaware that their seat belt is not fastened, increasing the risk of injury during a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Chief of the Recall Management Division Alex Ansley, wrote in a letter to Tesla's lead service consultant David Kim on Wednesday. Advertisement

The recall impacts certain 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles, according to the NHTSA letter.

Instead of having to go into a service center to address the problem, "Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge," the NHTSA said in the letter.

Though the audible chime may malfunction, it will still sound in most cases, and a visual reminder will also still activate if the vehicle reaches 13.7 mph with an unbelted driver.

Earlier in the week, Tesla also recalled nearly 54,000 full self-driving vehicles over a feature that allowed them to roll through stop signs.

Recently, the company also came under scrutiny for a separate issue after the NHTSA received a complaint about a feature on more than half a million Tesla vehicles called "Passenger Play," which allows people to play video games while driving, prompting a federal investigation.

