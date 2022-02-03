Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 8:30 PM

Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics

By Simon Druker
1/3
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was critical of China's human rights violations Thursday at a hearing for individuals working on behalf of repressed people in China. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at China in front of a congressional commission Thursday, criticizing the Olympic host country for conducting decades of "gross human rights violations."

She made the remarks while speaking to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China on the eve of the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Advertisement

"When the Winter Olympic Games begin tomorrow in Beijing, the Chinese once again will attempt to distract the world from a decades-long campaign of abuse and repression," Pelosi said.

"But the United States and the international community know the truth, the People's Republic of China is perpetrating a campaign of gross human rights violations, including genocide."

RELATED IOC president to meet with Peng Shuai in Beijing

She also cautioned American athletes not to anger the "ruthless" Chinese government while in Beijing.

"While we fully support, and will root for our athletes, we cannot and will not be silent on human rights in China," Pelosi said.

"Over the next two weeks, it is our urgent moral duty to shine a bright light on the many human rights violations being perpetrated by the host nation."

RELATED Olympic chief slams 'boycott ghosts of the past' ahead of Beijing Games

Pelosi accused China of genocide against the Muslim-minority Uyghur population.

A report issued in December by a British-based tribunal concluded China has committed genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Advertisement

"This is not about Chinese people. It's about the People's Republic of China and the repressive government that has been in power," said Pelosi, who also touched on Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, a crackdown over basic freedoms in Hong Kong, and attacks on culture, religion and langue in Tibet over what she called "decades of terror and repression."

RELATED Expert panel says electromagnetic energy 'plausible' cause for 'Havana Syndrome'

In December, President Joe Biden announced an American diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games.

Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Hannah Soar of the United States takes a training run in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former employees of Washington's NFL team pressured Commissioner Roger Goodell in front of Congress to release a report delving into the team's hostile workplace culture, including allegations of sexual harassment.
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Major disruptions due to a severe winter storm Thursday canceled thousands of flights and knocked out power to customers in Tennessee and Texas.
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon said it will increase the price of its annual Prime membership from to $139 from $119 beginning Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for existing members.
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Puerto Rican police officer to 30 years in prison for assisting a trafficking operation that distributed drugs out of a Bronx daycare.
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.74% on Thursday as poor fourth-quarter earnings from Facebook parent, Meta, dragged tech stocks lower.
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he doesn't support the idea of defunding police Thursday while in New York City to promote a new suite of federal efforts to reduce gun violence in the United States.
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tesla will recall 817,143 vehicles because a chime reminding drivers to buckle their seat belts once the car starts may not activate, which violates federal safety standards.
Pentagon says Russia planning an elaborate pretext to invade Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon says Russia planning an elaborate pretext to invade Ukraine
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday the United States believes that Russia might be planning to create an elaborate hoax as a pretext to invade Ukraine.
Medicare to cover 8 free COVID-19 tests per month in policy reversal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Medicare to cover 8 free COVID-19 tests per month in policy reversal
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The federal government on Thursday reversed course and will now allow Americans on Medicare to get eight free at-home COVID-19 tests per month starting in the spring.
First-time unemployment claims fall for the 2nd straight week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims fall for the 2nd straight week
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Some 238,000 U.S. residents filed initial unemployment claims last week, 23,000 fewer than the week before, according to a new report from the Labor Department on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden calls for unity at 70th National Prayer Breakfast
Biden calls for unity at 70th National Prayer Breakfast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement