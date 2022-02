1/5

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was not present in the courtroom on Wednesday, when the judge announced that one of three defendants in a federal trial related to the death of George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo courtesy Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of George Floyd almost two years ago has been delayed after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. Judge Paul Magnuson announced the delay on Wednesday, and said that the trial will resume on Monday. Advertisement

The former officers -- Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane -- were present when Floyd was arrested on May 25, 2020. While former officer Derek Chauvin was tried and convicted of causing Floyd's death, the other three are facing civil rights charges.

Also, they are still scheduled to face state charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin in Floyd's death.

The judge didn't say which of the three had tested positive, Lane was the only defendant who was not in court on Wednesday.

All three are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights by failing to render medical help. Kueng and Thao face additional charges of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin as he pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes.

If the proceeding resumes on Monday, it will be the eighth day of the trial.

Advertisement