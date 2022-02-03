Biden to visit NYC as part of new efforts to control gun violence, punish traffickers

1/4

President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland were scheduled to travel to New York City on Thursday and meet with Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to promote new efforts to reduce gun violence in the United States. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to New York City on Thursday to promote a new suite of federal efforts to reduce gun violence in the United States, and will meet with new Mayor Eric Adams to coordinate and publicize the measures. Since taking office more than a year ago, Biden has made multiple efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns on American streets and keep firearms away from people who shouldn't have them. Last May, his Justice Department released a national strategy to reduce violent crimes on U.S. streets. Advertisement

During the visit to New York City, Biden plans to discuss his updated strategy to ease violence and crime -- which includes "historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat," investing in "prevention and intervention" programs, and ramping up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers, the White House said.

Biden is scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., around 10 a.m. EST on Thursday and arrive in New York City less than an hour later. First, he will visit New York City Police Department headquarters, where he will meet with Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Later, they will visit a public school in Queens to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders.

"The Department of Justice has launched five gun trafficking strike forces, including one in New York City, and it has implemented a nationwide strategy to combat violent crime, which has focused over the past year in taking violent criminals and thousands of crime guns off the streets," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a set of important new actions to stem the flow of firearms used to commit violence and support local law enforcement partners in efforts to combat gun crime."

The new measures include directing every U.S. Attorney's Office to increase funding for violent crime strategies and cracking down on the "Iron Pipeline" -- the illegal flow of guns sold in the South and transported up the East Coast. They also include a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to train prosecutors to charge people who use ghost guns to commit crimes, and giving priority to cases against people who help guns get into the hands of people who shouldn't have them, such as unlicensed dealers who sell without background checks.

"The president knows a complex and devastating challenge like the surge of gun crime we've seen over the last two years requires an ambitious, evidence-based response that uses every tool at our disposal, and that's exactly what his plan does," the White House added.

Adams said last week that he was looking forward to the president's visit and the opportunity "to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York City streets." U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will join Biden on the trip to New York City.

"Public safety is my administration's highest priority, and we welcome the opportunity to display to President Biden how federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep New Yorkers safe," he added.

The visit comes after NYPD officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem last month. After the shooting, Adams called on federal leaders in Washington, D.C., to "act now to stop the flow of weapons into our cities."

Last month, Adams also introduced a "Blueprint to End Gun Violence," which includes plans to revive a plainclothes anti-gun unit in the NYPD that was disbanded in 2020 and calls for more restrictive bail laws and an option to charge teenagers as adults in some gun cases.

NYPD holds funeral for slain Officer Wilbert Mora

NYPD officers carry Officer Wilbert Mora's casket out of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on Wednesday after his funeral service. He and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally shot on a domestic violence call at a Harlem apartment. Pool Photo by Craig Ruttle/UPI | License Photo