U.S. News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Jason Van Dyke, Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald, wins early release

By Clyde Hughes
Former Chicago Police Department officer Jason Van Dyke is seen in a courtroom in Chicago, Ill., on January 29, 2016. He was released on Thursday after serving about half of his sentence for killing Laquan McDonald. File Photo by Nancy Stone/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer who was convicted in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, was released from prison Thursday after serving a little more than three years.

McDonald's death spurred protests and calls for major reforms in the Chicago Police Department. Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder, served about half of his 81-month sentence.

Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of shooting McDonald as he walked away from police during an encounter in October 2014. He spent most of his prison time in solitary confinement and was transferred after he was beaten in a Danbury, Conn., prison.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the Chicago Police Department has made "historic reforms" since the McDonald shooting and residents should not be disheartened by Van Dyke's early release.

An image from a police camera shows Laquan McDonald, 17, walking down the middle of a Chicago street just moments before he was shot dead by officer Jason Van Dyke on October 20, 2014. Image courtesy Chicago Police Department
RELATED George Floyd: Federal judge delays trial of 3 ex-cops after positive COVID-19 test

"As I said at the time, while the jury reached the correct guilty verdict, the judge's decision to sentence Van Dyke to only 81 months was and remains a supreme disappointment," Lightfoot said in a statement.

"I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and Brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes."

Lightfoot said that Van Dyke's conviction led to historic reforms, including comprehensive legislation that created the first-ever community police oversight body in Chicago, and a consent decree to oversee reform in the department.

RELATED Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed

Jennifer Blagg, one of Van Dyke's attorneys, rejected calls for the officer to be charged federally for the teenager's death.

"Jurors heard Jason's case. A judge gave Jason his sentence," Blagg told the Chicago Tribune. "And even if you don't agree with it, you have to appreciate the long-term consequences of what you're arguing for.

"Arguing that someone should be charged by the feds because you don't agree with the judge's sentencing decision could have far-reaching consequences in our society."

RELATED Jury finds ex-cop Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright slaying

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Some 238,000 U.S. residents filed initial unemployment claims last week, 23,000 fewer than the week before, according to a new report from the Labor Department on Thursday.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in Congress have proposed a new law to bar colleges and universities that provide federal loans from giving admission preference to "legacy" or donor candidates, which is common on many campuses.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning to call for unity and for those of opposing parties to learn more about one another personally.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of George Floyd almost two years ago has been delayed after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Merck said Thursday it sold $952 million molnupiravir, its coronavirus treatment pill, over the fourth quarter in 2021 and expects to sell up to $6 billion this year.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The National Butterfly Center, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, has closed after it was the target of QAnon conspiracy theories that escalated into credible threats.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to New York City Thursday to promote a new suite of federal efforts to reduce gun violence in the U.S., and will meet with new Mayor Eric Adams to coordinate and publicize the measures.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said the last Afghan evacuees being housed at Virginia's Fort Pickett have been resettled in U.S. communities.
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old man accused of killing two people including a police officer at Virginia's Bridgewater College on Tuesday has been arraigned.
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. will not use statements obtained through torture during any stage of the legal proceedings concerning a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of being the mastermind behind a fatal bombing of a Navy destroyer in 2000.
