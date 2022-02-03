Jason Van Dyke, Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald, wins early release

Former Chicago Police Department officer Jason Van Dyke is seen in a courtroom in Chicago, Ill., on January 29, 2016. He was released on Thursday after serving about half of his sentence for killing Laquan McDonald. File Photo by Nancy Stone/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the Chicago Police Department has made "historic reforms" since the McDonald shooting and residents should not be disheartened by Van Dyke's early release.
An image from a police camera shows Laquan McDonald, 17, walking down the middle of a Chicago street just moments before he was shot dead by officer Jason Van Dyke on October 20, 2014. Image courtesy Chicago Police Department
"As I said at the time, while the jury reached the correct guilty verdict, the judge's decision to sentence Van Dyke to only 81 months was and remains a supreme disappointment," Lightfoot said in a statement.
"I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and Brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes."
Lightfoot said that Van Dyke's conviction led to historic reforms, including comprehensive legislation that created the first-ever community police oversight body in Chicago, and a consent decree to oversee reform in the department.
Jennifer Blagg, one of Van Dyke's attorneys, rejected calls for the officer to be charged federally for the teenager's death.
"Arguing that someone should be charged by the feds because you don't agree with the judge's sentencing decision could have far-reaching consequences in our society."