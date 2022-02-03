Jason Van Dyke, Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald, wins early release

1/4

Former Chicago Police Department officer Jason Van Dyke is seen in a courtroom in Chicago, Ill., on January 29, 2016. He was released on Thursday after serving about half of his sentence for killing Laquan McDonald. File Photo by Nancy Stone/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer who was convicted in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, was released from prison Thursday after serving a little more than three years. McDonald's death spurred protests and calls for major reforms in the Chicago Police Department. Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder, served about half of his 81-month sentence. Advertisement

Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of shooting McDonald as he walked away from police during an encounter in October 2014. He spent most of his prison time in solitary confinement and was transferred after he was beaten in a Danbury, Conn., prison.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the Chicago Police Department has made "historic reforms" since the McDonald shooting and residents should not be disheartened by Van Dyke's early release.

"As I said at the time, while the jury reached the correct guilty verdict, the judge's decision to sentence Van Dyke to only 81 months was and remains a supreme disappointment," Lightfoot said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and Brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes."

Lightfoot said that Van Dyke's conviction led to historic reforms, including comprehensive legislation that created the first-ever community police oversight body in Chicago, and a consent decree to oversee reform in the department.

RELATED Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed

Jennifer Blagg, one of Van Dyke's attorneys, rejected calls for the officer to be charged federally for the teenager's death.

"Jurors heard Jason's case. A judge gave Jason his sentence," Blagg told the Chicago Tribune. "And even if you don't agree with it, you have to appreciate the long-term consequences of what you're arguing for.

"Arguing that someone should be charged by the feds because you don't agree with the judge's sentencing decision could have far-reaching consequences in our society."