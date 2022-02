Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said U.S. special operations forces conducted a "successful" counterterrorism mission in Syria. File Photo by Shutterstock.com

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said early Thursday that U.S. special operations forces have conducted a "successful" counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the mission was conducted Wednesday night. Advertisement

"The mission was successful," he said. "There were no U.S. casualties."

No specifics about the attack including who the target was were given, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike was conducted by coalition forces after midnight in the northern town of Atmeh, which is near the Turkish border, and lasted until about 3:30 a.m.

The monitor said at least nine people were killed, including two children and a woman.

Charles Lister, director of the U.S.-based Middle East Institute's Syria and Counter Terrorism and Extremism program, said U.S. special operation forces were involved in a raid on an Atmeh building that resulted in "heavy clashes" after they attempted to evacuate non-combatants.

"The house was virtually leveled, the helicopters left, but several drone strikes have since followed," he said.

This is a developing story.