Feb. 3, 2022 / 6:31 PM

Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang

By Danielle Haynes

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Puerto Rican police officer to 30 years in prison for assisting a trafficking operation that distributed drugs out of a Bronx daycare.

William Vazquez Baez, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of participating in a racketeering conspiracy and one count of participating in a conspiracy to commit murder for hire. In addition to the jail time, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman sentenced Vazquez Baez to three years of supervised release.

"William Vazquez Baez abused his position as a police officer to help a vicious drug organization distribute massive amounts of cocaine and massacre citizens he had sworn to protect. Today Vazquez-Baez was rightly sentenced to 30 years in prison for his horrific crimes," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York.

Federal prosecutors said from about 2004 until about 2016, Vazquez Baez helped the drug gang known as La Onu by protecting their territory and trade through "numerous" acts of violence. The group allegedly paid Vazquez Baez a salary to use his position as a police officer to provide them drugs and intelligence, and assist their efforts to transport drugs and avoid police activity.

The U.S. attorney's office said in 2006 or 2007, Vazquez Baez notified La Onu that a local resident, Freddy Mendez Rivera, complained to police about their drug activity in his neighborhood. Members of La Onu then kidnapped and killed Mendez Rivera.

Prosecutors also said La Onu paid Vazquez Baez to help gang members kill another man, Anthony Castro Carrillo, in 2007 by storming his residence and shooting him to death while dressed as police officers.

Finally, Vazquez Baez was also accused of taking a confidential informant in his custody to members of La Onu pretending to be police officers. The gang members then shot the informant to death, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon said it will increase the price of its annual Prime membership from to $139 from $119 beginning Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for existing members.
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.74% on Thursday as poor fourth-quarter earnings from Facebook parent, Meta, dragged tech stocks lower.
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he doesn't support the idea of defunding police Thursday while in New York City to promote a new suite of federal efforts to reduce gun violence in the United States.
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tesla will recall 817,143 vehicles because a chime reminding drivers to buckle their seat belts once the car starts may not activate, which violates federal safety standards.
Pentagon says Russia planning an elaborate pretext to invade Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon says Russia planning an elaborate pretext to invade Ukraine
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday the United States believes that Russia might be planning to create an elaborate hoax as a pretext to invade Ukraine.
Medicare to cover 8 free COVID-19 tests per month in policy reversal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Medicare to cover 8 free COVID-19 tests per month in policy reversal
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The federal government on Thursday reversed course and will now allow Americans on Medicare to get eight free at-home COVID-19 tests per month starting in the spring.
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Major disruptions due to a severe winter storm Thursday canceled thousands of flights and knocked out power to customers in Tennessee and Texas.
First-time unemployment claims fall for the 2nd straight week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims fall for the 2nd straight week
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Some 238,000 U.S. residents filed initial unemployment claims last week, 23,000 fewer than the week before, according to a new report from the Labor Department on Thursday.
Jason Van Dyke, Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald, wins early release
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jason Van Dyke, Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald, wins early release
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer who was convicted in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald, was released from prison Thursday after serving a little more than three years.
Lawmakers propose bill to bar preference for 'legacy' applicants at U.S. colleges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lawmakers propose bill to bar preference for 'legacy' applicants at U.S. colleges
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in Congress have proposed a new law to bar colleges and universities that provide federal loans from giving admission preference to "legacy" or donor candidates, which is common on many campuses.
