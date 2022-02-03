On eve of Beijing Olympics, U.S. blacklists Belarus officials over repression of athletes

Defected Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya displays a T-shirt with inscription "I just want to run" as she attends a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on August 5, 2021. On Thursday, the United States imposed vis restrictions against Belarusian officials over their repression of Tsimanouskaya and other athletes competing abroad. File Photo by Radek Pietruszka/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Ahead of the Olympics kicking off in Beijing on Friday, the Biden administration leveled visa restrictions against several Belarusian nationals over the country's repression of athletes abroad. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the move Thursday evening in a statement without specifying who or how many Belarusians were hit with the ban. Advertisement

It states that the actions target "multiple" people for their involvement in "serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity" of athletes outside the country.

In particular, Blinken highlighted the case of Belarusian Olympian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected to Poland during the Tokyo Olympics this past summer after team officials tried to force her to return to her home country. The eastern European country granted her a humanitarian visa.

"We stand in solidarity with Ms. Tsimanouskaya and all others who have experienced the regime's attempts to silence criticism," Blinken said.

The ban was imposed a day before the Olympics in Beijing are to officially begin, and comes as the United States has been applying pressure on the Belarusian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko since he violently cracked down on protesters following his widely discredited election to a sixth term in office in 2020.

Advertisement

Allies including Canada, Britain and the European Union have repeatedly sanctioned and imposed visa restrictions against Belarusian government officials over the nation's repressive actions that have seen opposition leaders arrested and seeking exile in neighboring countries.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department charged four Belarusians with air piracy over diverting a plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania into its airspace with a fake bomb threat in order to arrest a dissident journalist on board.

The visa restrictions on Thursday were imposed under the Khashoggi Ban, which was announced by the State Department last February.

The ban, named after slain reporter Jamal Khashoggi, arms the State Department with the power to invoke visa bans on those who have been accused of engaging in serious extraterritorial counter-dissident activities on behalf of a foreign government.

RELATED IOC president to meet with Peng Shuai in Beijing

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed Oct. 2, 2018, after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that was never seen leaving.

A U.S. intelligence report from last year states, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the operation in order to silence the reporter.

Blinken said the use of the ban is one of the tools it has to prevent and respond to acts of translational repression by governments, and its use Thursday reaffirms the United States' support for the Belorussian people.

Advertisement

"We will continue working with the international community to hold accountable those responsible for repression and human rights violations and abuses in Belarus," he said.