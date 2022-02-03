Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 11:01 PM

Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana

By Darryl Coote
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill in to law Wednesday evening legalizing the medical use of marijuana. File Photo by Circe Denyer/publicdomainpictures

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill legalizing the use of medical marijuana, making it the 37th state to allow patients access to the oft-debated medicine.

The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday night after months of negotiations on its final form.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Reeves issued a statement, saying his goal during the entire process of approving the bill was to ensure that those seeking recreational marijuana don't have access to the drug.

"There is no doubt that there are individuals in our state who could do significantly better if they had access to medically prescribed doses of cannabis," he said. "There are also those who really want a recreational marijuana program that could lead to more people smoking and less people working, with all of the societal and family ills that that brings."

RELATED Smoking pot may raise risk for strokes among young adults

In 2020, nearly 74% of Mississippi voters supported allowing patients up to 5 ounces of medical marijuana a month, but Reeves pushed back, stating on social media that the quantity was too much and suggesting he wouldn't sign it.

The legislature then reduced the allowable amount to 3 ounces, and in late January after both the state's House and the Senate moved the bill to Reeve's desk, the governor told WLOX he was "very pleased" with the reduction achieved.

Advertisement

While the bill legalizes the use of medical marijuana for patients with "debilitating medical conditions," it also includes several restrictions, such as allowing medical professionals to only prescribe the drug within the scope of their practice to patients they know following an in-person visit.

RELATED CBD has potential as COVID-19 treatment, but more study needed, experts say

It also states only doctors of medicine and doctors of osteopathic medicine can prescribe the drug to those between the ages of 18 and 25 and bars dispensaries from operating with 1,000 feet of a church or school.

The Mississippi Department of Health will also promulgate rules under the bill concerning packaging and advertising to limit its use by youth.

"I have made it clear that the bill on my desk is not the one that I would have written," Reeves said. "But it is a fact that the legislators who wrote the final version of the bill made significant improvements to get us towards accomplishing the ultimate goal."

RELATED Marijuana legalization fuels rise in accidental exposure to children, study finds

"Now, hopefully, we can put this issue behind us and move on to other pressing matters facing our state," he said.

With Reeves' signature on Wednesday, Mississippi is now among the 37 states and four territories to allow the use of medical marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday signed a law banning transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former Human Rights Campaign President Alonso David sued the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, alleging it has a "racist, biased culture" and fired and underpaid him because he is Black.
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at China in front of a congressional commission Thursday, criticizing the Olympic host country for conducting decades of "gross human rights violations."
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former employees of Washington's NFL team pressured Commissioner Roger Goodell in front of Congress to release a report delving into the team's hostile workplace culture, including allegations of sexual harassment.
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Major disruptions due to a severe winter storm Thursday canceled thousands of flights and knocked out power to customers in Tennessee and Texas.
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon said it will increase the price of its annual Prime membership from to $139 from $119 beginning Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for existing members.
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Puerto Rican police officer to 30 years in prison for assisting a trafficking operation that distributed drugs out of a Bronx daycare.
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.74% on Thursday as poor fourth-quarter earnings from Facebook parent, Meta, dragged tech stocks lower.
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he doesn't support the idea of defunding police Thursday while in New York City to promote a new suite of federal efforts to reduce gun violence in the United States.
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tesla will recall 817,143 vehicles because a chime reminding drivers to buckle their seat belts once the car starts may not activate, which violates federal safety standards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement