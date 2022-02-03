Trending
Feb. 3, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Merck says it sold $952 million of COVID-19 treatment pill in 4Q

By Clyde Hughes
A file photo showing a sign for Merck & Co. at its headquarters in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey on March 9, 2009. Merck said Thursday its sales increased 17% in 2021 from the year before. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Merck said Thursday it sold $952 million of molnupiravir, its coronavirus treatment pill, over the fourth quarter in 2021 and expects to sell up to $6 billion this year.

The drugmaker highlighted its oral treatment with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in its fourth quarter and 2021 year-end report. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the drug for emergency use in December.

Molnupiravir is used on adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

"Molnupiravir has received many authorizations or approvals worldwide to date, with additional applications under review," Merck said in a statement.

"Within the next few days, Merck will have shipped more than 4 million courses of therapy to more than 25 countries, including approximately 3 million courses to the U.S. Government as part of its procurement agreement."

Overall, Merck made $13.5 billion in sales in the fourth quarter and $48.7 billion over 2021, an increase in sales of 17%.

"Our business achieved strong revenue and earnings growth this quarter and for the full year," Merck CEO Robert M. Davis said in a statement. "We enter 2022 with strong momentum and are moving with speed to bring forward innovations that address critical unmet needs and contribute to global health.

"This remains at the core of our strategy, and why we are focused on benefitting the patients we serve, and in turn creating long-term value for our shareholders."

