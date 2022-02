1/7

President Joe Biden is seen speaking on Wednesday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Before he travels to New York City on Thursday, he will attend the 70th annual National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday morning at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. The breakfast, which has faced criticism in recent years over its growing political tone, will try to move away from such divisive rhetoric, said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., one of the organizers of this year's breakfast. Advertisement

Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative who was the subject in the movie Just Mercy, will be the keynote speaker.

The breakfast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST. Vice President Kamala Harris will also be at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium.

The National Prayer Breakfast is held every year on the first Thursday of February and has been held continuously since 1953. It is hosted by members of Congress and organized by the Fellowship Foundation.

At last year's event, which occurred just a few days after he took office, Biden denounced extremism and said that faith will help the United States heal many of its divisions.

"For so many in our nation, this is a dark, dark time," he said. "So where do we turn? Faith."

"In the darkest moments, faith provides hope and solace," he added. "It shows the way forward as one nation and a common purpose, to respect one another, to care for one another, to leave no one behind."

At the event in 2020, then-President Donald Trump spent much of the event praising the fact that he'd been acquitted in his first Senate impeachment trial.

