Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S. from Southwest to Northeast

By Doug Cunningham
Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S. from Southwest to Northeast
A woman walks along 1st Avenue in New York City after heavy snowfall last weekend. Forecasters say that another major storm is headed for the Northeast -- including parts of New York -- in the coming days and will likely produce another round of snow. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and about 100 million people in the United States were under some type of severe weather warning Wednesday as forecasters say a large swath of the country will see storms over the next couple days.

Winter storm alerts have been issued from New Mexico to Maine as meteorologists expect a mix of snow, rain, sleet and ice over a span of about 2,000 miles.

Advertisement

Snow began to fall in the Rocky Mountains late on Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday and into Thursday. Some areas have declared emergencies and closed schools.

Several inches of snow had fallen in Chicago by early Wednesday -- and Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Buffalo are also expected to see significant snowfall.

Advertisement

As of early Wednesday morning, about 4 inches of snow had already fallen in the Chicago area, with more on the way.

As of midday Wednesday, more than 1,600 flights within, into and out of the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines has already cut 15% of its schedule for Thursday and American Airlines 23%.

RELATED Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia

Amtrak has also canceled trains throughout the Midwest and South.

"An amplified upper-level trough will power a dangerous winter storm across the central and northeastern parts of the country over the next couple of days," the National Weather service said.

The large winter storm is expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain from the southern Rockies to the Great Plains and into the Mississippi Valley and through the Great Lakes, forecasters said. A "corridor of heavy ice" is also expected from Texas through the Ohio River Valley.

RELATED Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze

The slow-moving storm is expected to make its way through New England on Friday.

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Pedestrians walk through snow and wind in Times Square as a nor'easter with blizzard-like conditions hits the East Coast in New York City on January 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Jeff Zucker resigned as president of CNN in a surprise announcement late Wednesday morning, doing so in an email to employees, because of a previously undisclosed relationship with a female worker.
FBI advises Olympians to use burner cellphones in Beijing
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
FBI advises Olympians to use burner cellphones in Beijing
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has advised athletes to use burner cellphones at the Beijing Olympics to guard against cyberthreats.
Southwest exec Bob Jordan promises diversity, climate progress as airline's new CEO
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Southwest exec Bob Jordan promises diversity, climate progress as airline's new CEO
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines veteran Bob Jordan has taken over as the carrier's new chief executive, and says he wants to put his 34 years of experience to use at one of its most challenging times.
Report: Economy lost 301,000 jobs in January, Omicron blamed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Economy lost 301,000 jobs in January, Omicron blamed
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy lost more than 300,000 nonfarm private jobs in January, the first time the economy has lost jobs in more than a year while showing the negative impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Spring forecast: late frosts, early tropical system, tornadoes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spring forecast: late frosts, early tropical system, tornadoes
This spring could feature unusually late winter storms along the East and West Coasts and even the development of an out-of-season tropical system.
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Wednesday morning at 7:25 a.m. and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter.
Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Across the country, college students are seeking mental health therapy on campus in droves, part of a 15-year upswing that has spiked during the pandemic. Colleges and universities are struggling to keep up.
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce that he's reviving an effort to fight cancer, which he began when he was vice president, and unveil a plan to reduce cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50% within 25 years.
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers on Thursday said the federal government must do more to prevent price gouging and other scams targeting consumers seeking protection against COVID-19.
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that the Build Back Better Bill is "dead" when asked by reporters if he'd had any discussions on the legislation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement