Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S. from Southwest to Northeast

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and about 100 million people in the United States were under some type of severe weather warning Wednesday as forecasters say a large swath of the country will see storms over the next couple days. Winter storm alerts have been issued from New Mexico to Maine as meteorologists expect a mix of snow, rain, sleet and ice over a span of about 2,000 miles. Advertisement

Snow began to fall in the Rocky Mountains late on Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday and into Thursday. Some areas have declared emergencies and closed schools.

Several inches of snow had fallen in Chicago by early Wednesday -- and Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Buffalo are also expected to see significant snowfall.

As of early Wednesday morning, about 4 inches of snow had already fallen in the Chicago area, with more on the way.

As of midday Wednesday, more than 1,600 flights within, into and out of the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines has already cut 15% of its schedule for Thursday and American Airlines 23%.

Amtrak has also canceled trains throughout the Midwest and South.

"An amplified upper-level trough will power a dangerous winter storm across the central and northeastern parts of the country over the next couple of days," the National Weather service said.

The large winter storm is expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain from the southern Rockies to the Great Plains and into the Mississippi Valley and through the Great Lakes, forecasters said. A "corridor of heavy ice" is also expected from Texas through the Ohio River Valley.

The slow-moving storm is expected to make its way through New England on Friday.

