Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 7:08 PM

Sen. Ben Ray Luján recovering after stroke, surgery

By Calley Hair
1/3
Sen. Ben Ray Luján recovering after stroke, surgery
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., takes the oath of office from Vice President Mike Pence during a re-enactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 3, 2021. File Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Ben Ray Luján is recovering in the hospital after having a stroke and undergoing brain surgery, his chief of staff announced.

Luján, 49, checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe last week after experiencing dizziness and fatigue. He was then transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where doctors found he had a stroke in his cerebellum. Luján received decompressive surgery to ease the swelling.

Advertisement

He's "resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery," Chief of Staff Carlos Sanchez said in a press release Tuesday. "At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes."

Luján is a Democrat, and his absence could further hamstring the agenda of a party hanging on to its control in the Senate.

RELATED Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'

The makeup of the Senate is 50-50; Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris acts as the tie-breaking vote. A prolonged recovery leave for the senator could delay or endanger issues championed by Democrats, including a push to expand voting rights and name a new Supreme Court justice to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"It's hard to evaluate what it means for here," Sen. Bob Casey, D- Pa., told The New York Times. "On the human level, it's scary. It just reminds all of us how good health is something we hope to be blessed by."

Advertisement

Following the news of Luján's stroke, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle issued well-wishes for a speedy recovery. But the tenuousness of the Democrat's slim majority on Capitol Hill was laid plain.

RELATED National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee

"I will be just really blunt: What's on my mind in this situation is that it could have been any one of us," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told The Washington Post. "The good news is he seems to be recovering well, and he'll be back. But in an evenly divided Senate, every one of us is indispensable."

For a legislative body whose members are an average age of 63 years old, Luján is one of the younger members of the caucus. He was sworn in a year ago after serving a few terms in the House of Representatives representing New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District.

His top legislative priorities include environmental protection and expanding access to healthcare. Over the summer, he introduced a rare bipartisan election reform bill aimed at expanding voting access for Native Americans that was later incorporated into the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

RELATED Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams

Latest Headlines

Expert panel says electromagnetic energy 'plausible' cause for 'Havana Syndrome'
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Expert panel says electromagnetic energy 'plausible' cause for 'Havana Syndrome'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- An expert panel on Wednesday found that an external source of electromagnetic energy may be the cause for a series of strange symptoms known as "Havana Syndrome" that affected U.S. embassy personnel.
National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- In a letter dated Tuesday, the U.S. National Archives said it will release more documents to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mississippi Supreme Court orders hearing for prisoner seeking execution
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mississippi Supreme Court orders hearing for prisoner seeking execution
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court has ordered a death row prisoner to appear before a trial judge to determine if he's competent enough to request an execution date, giving up his chance of an appeal.
Thousands fill streets to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thousands fill streets to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of people gathered in New York City on Wednesday to mourn the death of New York Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora, who was fatally shot while on duty last month.
4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested four men on charges linked to the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan announced Wednesday.
Lawmakers seek ways to bolster nation's recycling efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lawmakers seek ways to bolster nation's recycling efforts
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on Wednesday took steps that could close gaps in data on recycling facilities and programs in the United States and provide funding for pilot programs to improve recycling in underserved communities.
Dow rises 224 points, Meta stock plummets after hours on earnings miss
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 224 points, Meta stock plummets after hours on earnings miss
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose on Wednesday as shares of Google's parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported better-than-expected earnings, while Meta stock plummeted after missing analysts' predictions.
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to slash the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years, calling his goal "ambitious, but ... doable."
Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole, a former GOP leader and decorated World War II veteran, was laid to rest Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery. He died Dec. 5 at age 98.
Bodies of 2 women recovered after plane crash near Panama last month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bodies of 2 women recovered after plane crash near Panama last month
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The bodies of two women missing after a plane crash off the coast of Panama in January have been recovered and identified.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement