Feb. 2, 2022 / 7:20 AM

Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
President Joe Biden is seen during a bipartisan meeting in the Oval Office of the White House to discuss cancer, on March 3, 2021. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce that he's reviving an effort to fight cancer, which he began when he was vice president, and unveil a plan to reduce cancer deaths in the United States by 50% within 25 years, the White House said.

Biden launched the Cancer Moonshot initiative in 2016 as vice president under President Barack Obama, not long after his son Beau died of brain cancer.

"We're calling it a 'Moonshot,' and that's because I believe that this effort, like President [John] Kennedy's call to land on the moon 55 years ago, is truly a call to humankind -- to be bold and do big things," Biden said at the time.

The White House said Wednesday that the time is right to resurrect the ambitious goal with improvements in cancer therapeutics, diagnostics and patient-driven care, along with scientific advances and public health lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Study: Weight loss lowers risk for polyps linked with colorectal cancer

The two main goals of the initiative are the cut in cancer deaths by 2047 and improving the experience of people living with and surviving cancer. Biden is scheduled to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

"It's now possible to set ambitious goals: to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer -- and, by doing this and more, end cancer as we know it today," the White House said in a statement.

"Starting in the early 1990s, we also made progress against tobacco use through targeted public health education campaigns as well as new, more effective approaches to smoking cessation. We have seen a 50% decrease in adult long-term cigarette smoking and a 68% drop in smoking rates among youth."

Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk

Officials said the age-adjusted death rate from cancer has fallen by about 25% over the past two decades, which means that people are beating cancer and living longer.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the 21st Century Cures Act during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 2016. The bill aimed to accelerate discoveries in cancer research as part of the Obama administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
"Science brought us treatments that target specific mutations in many types of cancer -- for example, in certain types of lung cancer, leukemia, and skin cancers," the White House added.

"It has also provided therapies that use our immune system to detect and kill cancer cells and these immunotherapies are making a big difference in certain skin cancers, blood cancers, and others."

Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers

Ellen Sigal, founder of Friends of Cancer Research, called Biden's new cancer push "audacious" -- but told The New York Times that she has "no doubt there will be mechanisms to achieve them."

"The original moonshot demonstrated that it was possible to compress a decade's worth of progress into a few short years. We can't afford to not take that opportunity a reality again," she said.

Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers on Thursday said the federal government must do more to prevent price gouging and other scams targeting consumers seeking protection against COVID-19.
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that the Build Back Better Bill is "dead" when asked by reporters if he'd had any discussions on the legislation.
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials over an effort to remove his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- With freezing weather expected to hit a large portion of Texas this week, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday tried to assure Texans that the state is better prepared this year than last
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Brian Flores sued the NFL and all of its 32 teams, including the Miami Dolphins which fired him last month, alleging racial discrimination against Black coaches in the league's hiring process.
Shooting at Virginia college leaves 2 officers dead
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Shooting at Virginia college leaves 2 officers dead
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting Tuesday at Bridgewater College in northern Virginia left two campus officers dead and a suspect in custody, local authorities said.
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- An estimated 31,720 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 12% from the same period in 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated Tuesday.
One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a Minnesota school Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, according to police.
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 400 Native American tribes reached a $590-million settlement Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug distributors, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A suspect in threats of a possible shooting at UCLA was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado.
