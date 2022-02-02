Gallup finds serious dissatisfaction with American life in 2022

A gas station in Manhattan shows some fuel prices near $5 dollars per gallon on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Gallup's Mood of the Nation survey Wednesday showed high gas prices driving dissatisfaction with life in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Gallup's new Mood of The Nation survey released Wednesday showed that satisfaction with the state of the nation in the United States remains low after a difficult 2020 and early 2021. Collectively, satisfaction in 2022 is "about as bad as it's been in two decades of Gallup measurement," the analytics and advisory company said in its report. Advertisement

Gallup said satisfaction with a variety of aspects of American society "remains subdued in 2022 after falling in 2021."

Just 20% of respondents reported being satisfied with the moral and ethical climate.

Only 30% were satisfied with the distribution of wealth and income.

On the size and influence of U.S. corporations, 26% were satisfied.

Overall quality of life satisfaction in 2022 was 69%, two points higher than in 2021. In 2020 that number was 84%.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 3-16 using a random sample of 811 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Gallup said satisfaction with energy policies has fallen the most in 2022 standing at just 27%. Higher gas prices are likely the reason this sentiment has dropped 15 points from 2021, according to Gallup.

Advertisement

The highest areas of 2022 satisfaction in Gallup's survey were overall quality of life, acceptance of gays and lesbians (62%), military strength and preparedness (62%), and the opportunity to get ahead through hard work (60%).