Victoria Persinger and Christopher Plys of the United States compete curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has advised athletes to use burner cell phones at the Beijing Olympics to guard against cyberthreats. "The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the games," the FBI said in a notification Monday. Advertisement

The FBI said that it was not aware of any specific cyberthreat made against the Olympics but that "cyber actors could use a broad range of cyber activities to disrupt these events."

Among the possible threats are "distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, data theft or leaks, phishing campaigns, disinformation campaigns, or insider threats," according to the FBI.

The FBI also warned participants and travelers of possible threats from mobile apps developed by "untrusted vendors."

Downloading and using apps, including those required to participate or stay in country, could heighten the risk of cyber actors out to steal personal information or install tracking tools, malware or malicious code.

More than 450 million attempted cyber-related incidents were reported during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, according to NTT Corporation. All were unsuccessful due to cybersecurity measures.