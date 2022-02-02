Trending
Feb. 2, 2022

Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Doug Cunningham
Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects during a congressional memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol on December 9.  File Pool Photo by Jabin Botsford/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole, a former GOP leader and decorated World War II veteran, was laid to rest Wednesday at Arlington national Cemetery.

Dole died in his sleep at age 98 on Dec. 5 after a battle with lung cancer.

The invitation-only private burial at Arlington was for family, close friends and colleagues.

The graveside funeral followed a church service and started with a caisson arriving at the gravesite.

There were words from the chaplain before the family rose for a three-rifle salute and a bugler played taps.

Dole was honored with a lie in state ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in December.

The Kansas native was wounded in World War II, leaving him with a permanent injury to his right arm.

Before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Dole served in the Kansas legislature. He went on to become a U.S. senator, serving five terms.

He was the 1996 Republican nominee for president, losing the election to President Bill Clinton. Clinton presented Dole with the Medal of Freedom at the White House months after the election.

Dole was chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign that raised money to build the World War II memorial on the National Mall.

In Congress, Dole advocated for veterans and Americans with disabilities.

In memoriam: former Sen. Bob Dole's long career in government

President Ronald Reagan (R) presents a book to Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during his visit to Walter Reed Hospital on March 12, 1981, where Dole was recovering from surgery. Official White House Photo | License Photo

