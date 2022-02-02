Trending
Feb. 2, 2022 / 8:07 PM

USA Swimming says elite transgender athletes must undergo panel review

By Calley Hair
A three-person panel must decide whether a transgender athlete is eligible to compete at the elite level. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A three-person panel of medical experts will be tasked with determining whether a transgender woman can compete in an elite women's swim competition, USA Swimming announced.

For the athlete to qualify, the panel must decide that "the prior physical development of the athlete as a male, as mitigated by any medical intervention, does not give the athlete a competitive advantage over the athlete's cisgender female competitors," the organization stated in a release Tuesday.

The panel must also determine that the swimmer's testosterone levels have been lower than five nanomoles per liter for at least three years prior to the review.

According to USA Swimming, the new policy aims to recognize the inherent differences between male and female athletes while promoting "gender equity and the inclusivity of all cisgender and transgender women and their rights to participate in sport."

At the non-elite level, swimmers can select the competition category that aligns with their gender identity without being subjected to a panel review.

The announcement comes amid a record-breaking swim season for University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, swam on the men's team for three years before starting hormone therapy in 2019 and began competing on the women's team.

At a recent National Collegiate Athletic Association championships meet, she decimated the competition, finishing 38 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer.

In an anonymous statement to The Washington Post, one parent said there is "no chance" for the other girls on the team. The team has pushed back against that assertion, issuing a statement Tuesday in support of Thomas.

"We value her as a person, teammate and friend. The sentiments put forward by an anonymous member of our team are not representative of the feelings, values and opinions of the entire Penn team, composed of 39 women with diverse backgrounds," several teammates wrote in the statement reported by ESPN.

"We recognize this is a matter of great controversy and are doing our best to navigate it while still focusing on doing our best in the pool and classroom."

