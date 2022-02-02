Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 8:26 AM / Updated at 8:30 AM

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter

By Kevin Byrne, Accuweather.com
Phil with two of his handlers Wednesday morning at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The furry forecaster declared that there will indeed be six more weeks of winter.

Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Wednesday morning at 7:25 a.m. and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter.

Phil's anticipated prediction drew thousands of onlookers to the small western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney for the first time since 2020 after the event was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Of course, Phil isn't the only forecaster capable of long-range weather outlooks. AccuWeather's team of meteorologists released its own spring forecast for the U.S. Wednesday morning.

Read More

Masterful performances in cold weather games helped shape Tom Brady's NFL legacy Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador

Latest Headlines

Spring forecast: late frosts, early tropical system, tornadoes
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Spring forecast: late frosts, early tropical system, tornadoes
This spring could feature unusually late winter storms along the East and West Coasts and even the development of an out-of-season tropical system.
Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Across the country, college students are seeking mental health therapy on campus in droves, part of a 15-year upswing that has spiked during the pandemic. Colleges and universities are struggling to keep up.
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce that he's reviving an effort to fight cancer, which he began when he was vice president, and unveil a plan to reduce cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50% within 25 years.
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers on Thursday said the federal government must do more to prevent price gouging and other scams targeting consumers seeking protection against COVID-19.
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that the Build Back Better Bill is "dead" when asked by reporters if he'd had any discussions on the legislation.
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials over an effort to remove his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- With freezing weather expected to hit a large portion of Texas this week, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday tried to assure Texans that the state is better prepared this year than last
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Brian Flores sued the NFL and all of its 32 teams, including the Miami Dolphins which fired him last month, alleging racial discrimination against Black coaches in the league's hiring process.
Shooting at Virginia college leaves 2 officers dead
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Shooting at Virginia college leaves 2 officers dead
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting Tuesday at Bridgewater College in northern Virginia left two campus officers dead and a suspect in custody, local authorities said.
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- An estimated 31,720 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 12% from the same period in 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement