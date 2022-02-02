Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter

Phil with two of his handlers Wednesday morning at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The furry forecaster declared that there will indeed be six more weeks of winter.

Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Wednesday morning at 7:25 a.m. and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter.

Phil's anticipated prediction drew thousands of onlookers to the small western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney for the first time since 2020 after the event was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Of course, Phil isn't the only forecaster capable of long-range weather outlooks. AccuWeather's team of meteorologists released its own spring forecast for the U.S. Wednesday morning.