Feb. 2, 2022 / 2:44 PM

Army to begin expelling soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

By Danielle Haynes
U.S. Army Maj. Bielosa Aworh, assigned to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, receives the COVID-19 vaccination at Stayton Theater at Fort Bliss, Texas, on February 5. On Wednesday, the Army said it would begin expelling service members refusing to get the vaccine. File Photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass/U.S. Army

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that it will begin to immediately expel service members who decided against receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth ordered commanders to begin "involuntary administrative separation proceedings" against those who refuse to get vaccinated or don't have an approved or pending exemption.

"Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars," Wormuth said in a statement. "Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption."

The vast majority of active Army service members are fully vaccinated, at 96%, with 97% having at least one jab. Among the Army Reserve, 79% are fully vaccinated and 83% have at least one shot.

In the active Army, 709 people have requested medical exemptions, with six approved and 656 disapproved. Nearly 3,000 have requested a religious exemption, with zero approvals and 266 disapproved.

More than 3,300 service members have refused the vaccine, 3,073 have received reprimands and 5,870 have received temporary exemptions, some of whom are awaiting decisions on exemption requests.

The Army said that soldiers who are separated for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine won't be eligible for involuntary separation pay and may be forced to forfeit unearned special or incentive pay.

Those denied pending exemption requests will have seven days to begin receiving their vaccine regimen or submit an appeal.

The Army said it hasn't yet involuntarily separated any soldiers who haven't complied with the vaccine requirement, but it has relieved six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders.

