Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Report: Economy lost 301,000 jobs in January, Omicron blamed

By Clyde Hughes
Report: Economy lost 301,000 jobs in January, Omicron blamed
Workers install 192 Waterford Crystal triangles on the New Year's Eve ball on Times Square in New York City on December 27, 2021. A new report said the economy lost more than 300,000 jobs in January. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy lost more than 300,000 nonfarm private jobs in January, the first time the economy has lost jobs in more than a year, according to the ADP and Moody's Analytics monthly report released Wednesday.

ADP chief economist Nela Richardson attributed the drop to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, calling the setback "significant, though likely temporary."

Advertisement

The service-providing sector sustained the biggest losses in January, contracting 274,000 jobs. Within that sector, leisure/hospitality absorbed 154,000 of the losses, according to the report. Trade/transportation/utilities lost 62,000 as well.

The loss of 301,000 jobs was spread across all size sectors, but small businesses took the biggest hit, shedding 144,000, The smallest companies, those with less than 20 employees, eliminated 106,000 jobs.

"Leisure and hospitality saw the largest setback after substantial gains in fourth-quarter 2021, while small businesses were hit hardest by losses, erasing most of the job gains made in December 2021," Richardson said in a statement.

Large companies, those with 500 or more employees, lost 98,000 jobs while medium businesses, with between 50 to 499 workers, lost 59,000 jobs, according to the report.

"The labor market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact on job growth," Richardson said. "The majority of industry sectors experienced job loss, marking the most recent decline since December 2020."

Advertisement

The Labor Department will release its employment report on Friday.

Read More

Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs Education Secretary Cardona calls for schools to address inequities, engage parents Labor board says union has support for election at N.Y. Amazon warehouse

Latest Headlines

Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Jeff Zucker resigned as president of CNN in a surprise announcement late Wednesday morning, doing so in an email to employees, because of a previously undisclosed relationship with a female worker.
FBI advises Olympians to use burner cellphones in Beijing
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
FBI advises Olympians to use burner cellphones in Beijing
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has advised athletes to use burner cellphones at the Beijing Olympics to guard against cyberthreats.
Southwest exec Bob Jordan promises diversity, climate progress as airline's new CEO
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Southwest exec Bob Jordan promises diversity, climate progress as airline's new CEO
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines veteran Bob Jordan has taken over as the carrier's new chief executive, and says he wants to put his 34 years of experience to use at one of its most challenging times.
Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S. from Southwest to Northeast
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S. from Southwest to Northeast
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and about 100 million people in the United States were under some type of severe weather warning Wednesday as forecasters say a large swath of the country will see storms.
Spring forecast: late frosts, early tropical system, tornadoes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spring forecast: late frosts, early tropical system, tornadoes
This spring could feature unusually late winter storms along the East and West Coasts and even the development of an out-of-season tropical system.
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Wednesday morning at 7:25 a.m. and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter.
Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Across the country, college students are seeking mental health therapy on campus in droves, part of a 15-year upswing that has spiked during the pandemic. Colleges and universities are struggling to keep up.
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to revive 'Moonshot' effort to 'end cancer as we know it today'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce that he's reviving an effort to fight cancer, which he began when he was vice president, and unveil a plan to reduce cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50% within 25 years.
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Lawmakers call for increased federal authority to combat COVID-19 scams
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers on Thursday said the federal government must do more to prevent price gouging and other scams targeting consumers seeking protection against COVID-19.
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that the Build Back Better Bill is "dead" when asked by reporters if he'd had any discussions on the legislation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement