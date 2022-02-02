Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday identified the suspects in a fatal Minnesota school shooting as two students.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne identified the suspects as Fernando Valdez-Alverez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, adding that a 15-year-old student was killed in the shooting on Tuesday and a 17-year-old student remains hospitalized in critical condition. A 19-year-old was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Henthorne said Valdez-Alvarez and Solis fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting but were apprehended after 6 p.m. as police carried out two separate search warrants.

Charges against the two are expected to be filed on Thursday.

The shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield, Minn., south of Minneapolis, on Wednesday, sparked from a fight among five students that knew each other during which a "handgun was produced," Henthorne said.

A gun was recovered from one of the suspects' addresses and Henthrone said there are no other threats against the school.

The victims were not identified but Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said the 15-year-old was a "respected" member of the community who enjoyed playing football and spending time with his friends.

"He should have had a lifetime of joy and happiness and growth in front of him," said Gonzalez.