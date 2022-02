Tesla is recalling certain vehicles due to a feature that allows them to roll through stop signs. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles with its full self-driving feature after receiving complaints that it allows vehicles to slowly roll through stop signs. The issues first began in 2020, when the software update was released. Advertisement

Tesla met with the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to discuss the issue, and Tesla agreed to voluntarily recall the vehicles.

And according to the recall, 53,822 vehicles were affected.

"Tesla will disable the 'rolling stop' functionality on affected vehicles, starting with firmware release 2021.44.30.15. Firmware release 2021.44.30.15 is expected to begin deployment OTA to affected vehicles in early February 2022," the safety recall report says.

The recall also noted that Tesla is not aware of any collisions, deaths or injuries due to the rolling stop.

The recall includes certain Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles with the software or the newer full self-driving beta feature.

Tesla has also come under fire recently for allowing drivers to play video games while the car is in motion.

In December, the federal government announced that it was investigating Tesla's "passenger play system," which may distract drivers.