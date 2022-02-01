One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a Minnesota school Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, according to police.

The shooting happened at just after 12 p.m. outside the South Education Center on Penn Avenue, according to a statement released on Twitter by the Richfield Police Department.

The suspect immediately left the scene and no arrests were immediately made. Police did not say whether they had any leads on a suspect.

Officers arrived to find two students laying on the sidewalk. They were both rushed to the hospital but one later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that he had been briefed by law enforcement and was monitoring the situation.

Richfield is a suburban city in Hennepin County, south of Minneapolis.

The South Education Center is an alternative school, serving students from pre-kindergarten to age 21.

"This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield," Richfield police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a news conference.

"Our ... hearts and prayers and thoughts go out to District 287 students, their families and their community."