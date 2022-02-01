Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 6:11 PM

One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school

By Simon Druker

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a Minnesota school Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, according to police.

The shooting happened at just after 12 p.m. outside the South Education Center on Penn Avenue, according to a statement released on Twitter by the Richfield Police Department.

The suspect immediately left the scene and no arrests were immediately made. Police did not say whether they had any leads on a suspect.

Officers arrived to find two students laying on the sidewalk. They were both rushed to the hospital but one later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that he had been briefed by law enforcement and was monitoring the situation.

Richfield is a suburban city in Hennepin County, south of Minneapolis.

The South Education Center is an alternative school, serving students from pre-kindergarten to age 21.

"This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield," Richfield police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a news conference.

"Our ... hearts and prayers and thoughts go out to District 287 students, their families and their community."

Latest Headlines

NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- An estimated 31,720 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 12% from the same period in 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated Tuesday.
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 400 Native American tribes reached a $590-million settlement Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug distributors, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A suspect in threats of a possible shooting at UCLA was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado.
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 273 points Tuesday as major U.S. indexes rose for the third consecutive day after posting losses for the month of January.
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Tennessee judge has ruled that a former death row inmate's new life sentences will be served at the same time, meaning he'll be eligible for parole in five years.
Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is in custody and a shelter in place order continues at Bridgewater College in Virginia, after an active shooter incident Tuesday.
Michael Avenatti decides not to testify at his trial in Manhattan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michael Avenatti decides not to testify at his trial in Manhattan
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Avenatti will not testify at his trial against former client Story Daniels, he said Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials after they removed his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A fire at a fertilizer factory in North Carolina forced 6,500 people to evacuate as fears grow that the plant may explore near thousands of homes.
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles with its full self-driving feature after receiving complaints that it allows vehicles to slowly roll through stop signs.
