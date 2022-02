Attorney Michael Avenatti, pictured at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on Thursday, will not testify in trial against Stormy Daniels. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Avenatti will not testify at his trial against former client Story Daniels, he said Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court. Avenatti told Judge Jesse M. Furman that he had no witnesses in court who were ready to testify against the charges that he cheated Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 in book proceeds. Advertisement

He also added that prosecutors had not proven their case.

Avenatti is being charged with federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the prosecution, Avenatti falsely told Daniels that a book publisher was not making timely payments on her $800,000 advance for her autobiography, "Full Disclosure."

Instead, Avenatti was allegedly spending the payments on personal expenses.

He also is accused of sending a letter posing as Daniels to her publisher to have money intended for her sent to him.

So far, Avenatti has maintained his innocence.

Last week, Daniels took the stand and testified against Avenatti, who chose to represent himself.

Avenatti told the court that representing himself gives him the best chance of winning the case.