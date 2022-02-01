Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts

By Sommer Brokaw
Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts
Google said that by the the end of the year, the new integrated layout will be standard. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Google is ready to roll out its redesigned Gmail platform and Workspace users can see it next week, the tech company said.

The new layout integrates Google Chat, Meet and Spaces for work Gmail accounts.

Advertisement

"You can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen, making it easier to navigate and engage," the Google Workspace team said in a blog post Monday.

Several Workspace customers and employees will be able to opt in to see the new layout on Feb. 8. By April, they will see the new layout by default -- but could keep the classic look if they want.

Google said that by the the end of the year, the new layout will be standard for all users.

The company said the new design allows users "to easily switch" from the inbox to joining meetings without have to open a new window. It will also include notification "bubbles" to help users prioritize.

The integrated layout will also allow users to find not only email, but also chat results by using the same search bar in the coming months.

The new layout will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials users or non-paying users.

Advertisement

The change next week will apply to users on Google's Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline and G Suite Basic and Business levels.

Read More

Google celebrates Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Doodle Poll: 84% of app developers support antitrust bill to limit Apple, Google 3 states, D.C. sue Google for 'misleading' users about location tracking data Senate committee approves antitrust bill targeting big tech Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle

Latest Headlines

Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Murdered NYPD Wilbert Mora will be given a hero's farewell at his wake at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.
White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday called on residents to apply for funds designed to help low-income families with home energy needs during the pandemic.
Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Employers across the United States had nearly 11 million job openings by the start of January after more than 4 million workers left their positions in December, figures from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday.
Biden to consult senior judiciary committee members on Supreme Court pick
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to consult senior judiciary committee members on Supreme Court pick
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will consult with two senior members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon, as he moves forward with his search for a Supreme Court nominee.
Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5 will be submitted for authorization soon and could become available nationwide by the end of this month, according to multiple news reports.
White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, is set to travel to Europe this week to meet with her European Union counterparts and NATO representatives in Brussels.
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent waves of troops to the border as National Guard officials scramble to execute a massive mobilization that would normally take months to plan.
AT&T spins off WarnerMedia for $43 billion to form new company with Discovery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AT&T spins off WarnerMedia for $43 billion to form new company with Discovery
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Telecommunications giant AT&T announced on Tuesday that it's selling all of its interest in WarnerMedia for more than $40 billion and spinning it into a new company related to its recent merger with Discovery.
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The National Archives on Monday confirmed that some of the Trump White House records handed over to the Jan. 6 committee had been torn apart by the former president and taped back together by archivists.
Newsom, other Calif. Dems criticized for maskless photos at NFC Championship
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Newsom, other Calif. Dems criticized for maskless photos at NFC Championship
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A trio of top Democratic political leaders in California were criticized Monday after photos of them posing maskless at the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles surfaced on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement