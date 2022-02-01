Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts

Google said that by the the end of the year, the new integrated layout will be standard. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Google is ready to roll out its redesigned Gmail platform and Workspace users can see it next week, the tech company said. The new layout integrates Google Chat, Meet and Spaces for work Gmail accounts. Advertisement

"You can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen, making it easier to navigate and engage," the Google Workspace team said in a blog post Monday.

Several Workspace customers and employees will be able to opt in to see the new layout on Feb. 8. By April, they will see the new layout by default -- but could keep the classic look if they want.

Google said that by the the end of the year, the new layout will be standard for all users.

The company said the new design allows users "to easily switch" from the inbox to joining meetings without have to open a new window. It will also include notification "bubbles" to help users prioritize.

The integrated layout will also allow users to find not only email, but also chat results by using the same search bar in the coming months.

The new layout will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials users or non-paying users.

Advertisement

The change next week will apply to users on Google's Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline and G Suite Basic and Business levels.