Feb. 1, 2022 / 2:42 PM

Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn

By UPI Staff

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A fire at a fertilizer factory in North Carolina forced 6,500 people to evacuate as fears grow that the plant may explore near thousands of homes.

The potentially explosive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Company in Winston-Salem began Monday evening around 7 p.m. No injuries have been reported but officials worry that chemicals at the plant could cause a devastating explosion.

Videos posted by the City of Winston-Salem show towering flames and clouds of smoke. By 9 a.m. on Tuesday, those within a 1-mile radius of the plant were fully evacuated.

An estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate are in the building. There are approximately 5,000 tons of finished fertilizer in the plant.

The burning of ammonium nitrate could cause skin irritation, hazardous materials experts said on Tuesday.

People nearby were asked to stay indoors if they saw haze or smoke in the air.

An estimated 150 first responders including firefighters, police officers, and emergency management teams were assisting.

Battalion Chief Patrick Gruffs said that crews continue to fight the flame, and urged residents to stay clear of the area until Wednesday morning.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials after they removed his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles with its full self-driving feature after receiving complaints that it allows vehicles to slowly roll through stop signs.
Bus lifted from Pittsburgh bridge collapse as 'poor' rating revealed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bus lifted from Pittsburgh bridge collapse as 'poor' rating revealed
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Crew pulled a 21-ton bus on Monday from the debris of a collapsed Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed three days earlier as questions surfaced around why repairs were put off on the structure despite its "poor" rating.
Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Murdered NYPD Wilbert Mora will be given a hero's farewell at his wake at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.
Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Google is ready to roll out its redesigned Gmail platform and Workspace users can see it next week, the tech company said.
White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday called on residents to apply for funds designed to help low-income families with home energy needs during the pandemic.
Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Employers across the United States had nearly 11 million job openings by the start of January after more than 4 million workers left their positions in December, figures from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday.
Biden to consult senior judiciary committee members on Supreme Court pick
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to consult senior judiciary committee members on Supreme Court pick
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will consult with two senior members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon, as he moves forward with his search for a Supreme Court nominee.
Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5 will be submitted for authorization soon and could become available nationwide by the end of this month, according to multiple news reports.
White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, is set to travel to Europe this week to meet with her European Union counterparts and NATO representatives in Brussels.
