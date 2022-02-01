Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A fire at a fertilizer factory in North Carolina forced 6,500 people to evacuate as fears grow that the plant may explore near thousands of homes.

The potentially explosive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Company in Winston-Salem began Monday evening around 7 p.m. No injuries have been reported but officials worry that chemicals at the plant could cause a devastating explosion.

Advertisement

Videos posted by the City of Winston-Salem show towering flames and clouds of smoke. By 9 a.m. on Tuesday, those within a 1-mile radius of the plant were fully evacuated.

An estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate are in the building. There are approximately 5,000 tons of finished fertilizer in the plant.

The burning of ammonium nitrate could cause skin irritation, hazardous materials experts said on Tuesday.

People nearby were asked to stay indoors if they saw haze or smoke in the air.

An estimated 150 first responders including firefighters, police officers, and emergency management teams were assisting.

Battalion Chief Patrick Gruffs said that crews continue to fight the flame, and urged residents to stay clear of the area until Wednesday morning.