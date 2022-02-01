White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, is set to travel to Europe to meet with her European Union counterparts and NATO representatives in Brussels this week to talk about cyber challenges presented by Russia.
The White House said Neuberger will travel to Warsaw to meet with Polish and Baltic officials and members of the Bucharest Nine, including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.