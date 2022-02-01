Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 5:22 PM

Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado

By Megan Hadley

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A suspect in threats of a possible shooting at the University of California at Los Angeles was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado.

Authorities identified the suspect as Matthew Christopher Harris, 31, and located him at his home in Boulder, Colo.

The Boulder Police Department began an investigation after Harris allegedly sent several threatening emails to professors and students, linking to an 800 page manifesto, citing thousands of violent references.

Harris, who was a former lecturer at UCLA was taken into custody Tuesday after a crisis intervention team assisted with his surrender.

"The FBI office in Colorado is working with the local municipality and has identified and located the individual," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said, according to CNN.

"At this point, we believe the campus is safe."

Classes were online Tuesday at UCLA due to "threats in the community."

"Upon reviewing parts of the manifesto, we identified thousands of references to violence, stating things such as 'killing, death, murder, shootings, bombs, schoolyard massacre in Boulder,' and phrases like 'burn and attack Boulder' outside of the university," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters.

She said the suspect attempted to purchase a gun in November but was denied based on a protection order issued in California.

