Feb. 1, 2022 / 3:45 PM

Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college

By Simon Druker
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted one suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident at Bridgewater College Tuesday, which remains closed while a shelter in place order remains in effect. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is in custody and a shelter in place order continues at Bridgewater College in Virginia, after an active shooter incident Tuesday.

"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement," Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., said in a tweet.

Despite the arrest, the college said on Twitter it is still telling people in the area to "remain patient & in place as police work through their processes. Use these alerts as the only reliable source of information."

It is not clear if there is more than one suspect.

The Virginia State Police are at the college, and the Harrisonburg Police Department is also at the scene. Members of the FBI, ATF and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are also responding.

