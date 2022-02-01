Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college

Remain patient & in place as police work through their processes. Use these alerts as the only reliable source of information.— Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is in custody and a shelter in place order continues at Bridgewater College in Virginia, after an active shooter incident Tuesday.
"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement," Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., said in a tweet.