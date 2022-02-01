White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the implementation of the American Rescue Plan on April 15, 2021. The White House urged residents to apply for money from the plan dedicated to assistant in home energy costs. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday called on residents to apply for funds designed to help low-income families with home energy needs during the pandemic. The administration said the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program received additional funds through the recently passed infrastructure law and is available for families struggling with paying for energy needs. Advertisement

The White House said states need to use all available funds from the original American Rescue Plan for energy assistance. It said a total of nearly $8 billion has been placed in the LIHEAP plan.

"These funds represent the largest investment in a single year since the program was established in 1981," The White House said. "These resources are already allowing states across the country to provide more home energy relief to low-income Americans than ever before."

Some states had already taken action before the announcement. On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state had received more than $1.5 million in funds that it plans on distributing.

"This assistance is the latest form of support to help our Kentucky families pay for critical bills," Beshear said, according to WHAS-TV. "Eligible households will receive vital support to help them stay safe and healthy, something that becomes, even more, important during the harshest weather months.

"No one should have to make the tough choices about which bills to pay, and this program is in place to safely and reliably warm and cool the homes of Kentuckians in greatest need," Beshear said.