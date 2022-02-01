Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 12:33 PM

White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program

By Clyde Hughes
White House calls on residents to use funds in low-income energy program
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the implementation of the American Rescue Plan on April 15, 2021. The White House urged residents to apply for money from the plan dedicated to assistant in home energy costs. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday called on residents to apply for funds designed to help low-income families with home energy needs during the pandemic.

The administration said the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program received additional funds through the recently passed infrastructure law and is available for families struggling with paying for energy needs.

Advertisement

The White House said states need to use all available funds from the original American Rescue Plan for energy assistance. It said a total of nearly $8 billion has been placed in the LIHEAP plan.

"These funds represent the largest investment in a single year since the program was established in 1981," The White House said. "These resources are already allowing states across the country to provide more home energy relief to low-income Americans than ever before."

Some states had already taken action before the announcement. On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state had received more than $1.5 million in funds that it plans on distributing.

"This assistance is the latest form of support to help our Kentucky families pay for critical bills," Beshear said, according to WHAS-TV. "Eligible households will receive vital support to help them stay safe and healthy, something that becomes, even more, important during the harshest weather months.

Advertisement

"No one should have to make the tough choices about which bills to pay, and this program is in place to safely and reliably warm and cool the homes of Kentuckians in greatest need," Beshear said.

Read More

HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast

Latest Headlines

Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Murdered NYPD Wilbert Mora will be given a hero's farewell at his wake at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.
Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Google rolls out new integrated layout for Workspace Gmail accounts
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Google is ready to roll out its redesigned Gmail platform and Workspace users can see it next week, the tech company said.
Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Job openings in U.S. rise to almost 11M as 4.3M workers quit; both figures near record highs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Employers across the United States had nearly 11 million job openings by the start of January after more than 4 million workers left their positions in December, figures from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday.
Biden to consult senior judiciary committee members on Supreme Court pick
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to consult senior judiciary committee members on Supreme Court pick
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will consult with two senior members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon, as he moves forward with his search for a Supreme Court nominee.
Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5 will be submitted for authorization soon and could become available nationwide by the end of this month, according to multiple news reports.
White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House cyber expert to travel to Europe over Russian threat
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, is set to travel to Europe this week to meet with her European Union counterparts and NATO representatives in Brussels.
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent waves of troops to the border as National Guard officials scramble to execute a massive mobilization that would normally take months to plan.
AT&T spins off WarnerMedia for $43 billion to form new company with Discovery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AT&T spins off WarnerMedia for $43 billion to form new company with Discovery
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Telecommunications giant AT&T announced on Tuesday that it's selling all of its interest in WarnerMedia for more than $40 billion and spinning it into a new company related to its recent merger with Discovery.
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The National Archives on Monday confirmed that some of the Trump White House records handed over to the Jan. 6 committee had been torn apart by the former president and taped back together by archivists.
Newsom, other Calif. Dems criticized for maskless photos at NFC Championship
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Newsom, other Calif. Dems criticized for maskless photos at NFC Championship
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A trio of top Democratic political leaders in California were criticized Monday after photos of them posing maskless at the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles surfaced on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement