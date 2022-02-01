Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 9:52 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'

By Daniel Uria
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that the Build Back Better Bill is "dead" when asked by reporters if he'd had any discussions on the legislation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday said the current version of the Build Back Better bill is "dead," while indicating he was open to further talks with the White House.

Manchin has long objected to the key social and climate spending legislation which is central to President Joe Biden's agenda and dismissed the possibility of the bill passing in its current form when asked about the status of the legislation on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"What Build Back Better bill? There is no, I mean, I don't know what you all are talking about," he said.

When asked if he has had discussions on the proposal, Manchin replied, "No, no, no, it's dead."

RELATED Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot

Manchin added, however, said that he would be open to any new discussions on legislation.

"Whatever we are going to come up with, anything you want to be put on the table, we can talk about," he said.

in December, the Senator said he would not vote for the bill, citing factors including inflation worries, the COVID-19 pandemic and "geopolitical unrest," which he reiterated Tuesday.

RELATED Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'

"My main concern is inflation. The high costs to everyone in my state and around the country I hear from," Manchin said. "And also the geopolitical unrest we have in Ukraine. That's going to be a big cost, some sooner than later. And on top of that: COVID. We have to see which way COVID goes, and what effect it's going to have on our economy. Those are still the driving forces."

Advertisement

Manchin's disapproval has stalled the bill as in the evenly split Senate it would require votes from all 50 Democrats to pass without Republican support through a process known as reconciliation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that she would not comment on private conversations with Manchin "or any other senators about this piece of legislation, or our efforts moving forward," when asked about his comments Tuesday.

RELATED Low-income schools more vulnerable to disasters, government report says

Psaki added that lawmakers have still expressed support for many of the key policies included in the bill, such as lower costs for child care and Medicare.

"Whatever you call that, there is strong support for that, there is strong passion for that, a lot of advocacy for that, and there are a lot of members having continued conversations about it," she said.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials over an effort to remove his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- With freezing weather expected to hit a large portion of Texas this week, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday tried to assure Texans that the state is better prepared this year than last
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Brian Flores sued the NFL and all of its 32 teams, including the Miami Dolphins which fired him last month, alleging racial discrimination against Black coaches in the league's hiring process.
Shooting at Virginia college leaves 2 officers dead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shooting at Virginia college leaves 2 officers dead
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting Tuesday at Bridgewater College in northern Virginia left two campus officers dead and a suspect in custody, local authorities said.
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- An estimated 31,720 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 12% from the same period in 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated Tuesday.
One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a Minnesota school Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, according to police.
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 400 Native American tribes reached a $590-million settlement Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug distributors, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A suspect in threats of a possible shooting at UCLA was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado.
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 273 points Tuesday as major U.S. indexes rose for the third consecutive day after posting losses for the month of January.
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Tennessee judge has ruled that a former death row inmate's new life sentences will be served at the same time, meaning he'll be eligible for parole in five years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement