Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 4:56 PM

Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent

By Danielle Haynes
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
Monday's ruling means Pervis Payne will be eligible for parole in five years. File Photo courtesy of PervisPayne.org

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Tennessee judge has ruled that a former death row inmate's new life sentences will be served at the same time, meaning he'll be eligible for parole in five years.

Pervis Payne was initially sentenced to death in 1988 for the slayings of Charisse Christopher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo, in 1987 in Shelby County. Prosecutors said he also non-fatally injured Christopher's 3-year-old son, Nicholas.

Advertisement

But his sentence was reversed in November and replaced with two life sentences after Payne's lawyers challenged the death penalty based on his intellectual disability.

On Monday, 30th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Paula Shakan ruled that the two life sentences must be served concurrently, making him eligible for parole after 39 years in prison -- about five years from now.

RELATED Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich called on the Tennessee attorney general's office to appeal Shakan's decision.

"We respectfully disagree with Judge Skahan's interpretation of the new statute that removed the one-year statute of limitations on claims of intellectual disability. The statute does not authorize changing the original trial judge's ruling that multiple sentences in the case should be consecutive," Weirich said.

Advertisement

Kelley Henry, Pervis's attorney, praised Shakan for "thoughtfully and deliberately" considering the matter.

RELATED Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder

"She followed Tennessee law, which favors concurrent sentences and places the burden on the state to prove that consecutive sentencing is necessary to protect the public," Henry said in a statement to UPI. "The Shelby County D.A. was effectively asking for a sentence of life without parole -- which is not authorized under the law. The plain fact is, Pervis Payne is no threat to society and he never was.

RELATED U.N. experts urge Iran to halt execution of juvenile offender Hossein Shahbazi

Latest Headlines

Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 400 Native American tribes reached a $590-million settlement Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug distributors, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A suspect in threats of a possible shooting at UCLA was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado.
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 273 points Tuesday as major U.S. indexes rose for the third consecutive day after posting losses for the month of January.
Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is in custody and a shelter in place order continues at Bridgewater College in Virginia, after an active shooter incident Tuesday.
Michael Avenatti decides not to testify at his trial in Manhattan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michael Avenatti decides not to testify at his trial in Manhattan
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Avenatti will not testify at his trial against former client Story Daniels, he said Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials after they removed his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A fire at a fertilizer factory in North Carolina forced 6,500 people to evacuate as fears grow that the plant may explore near thousands of homes.
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles with its full self-driving feature after receiving complaints that it allows vehicles to slowly roll through stop signs.
Bus lifted from Pittsburgh bridge collapse as 'poor' rating revealed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bus lifted from Pittsburgh bridge collapse as 'poor' rating revealed
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Crew pulled a 21-ton bus on Monday from the debris of a collapsed Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed three days earlier as questions surfaced around why repairs were put off on the structure despite its "poor" rating.
Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora's wake held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Murdered NYPD Wilbert Mora will be given a hero's farewell at his wake at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement