Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 6:36 PM

NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021

By Daniel Uria
NHTSA: U.S. reported 31,720 vehicle traffic deaths in first nine months of 2021
An estimated 31,720 people died in traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 12% from the same period in 202, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 31,000 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated Tuesday.

In its early estimate of traffic fatalities for the first three quarters of the year, the NHTSA projected that an estimated 31,720 people died in traffic crashes, a 12% increase from the 28,325 deaths during the same period in 2020.

Advertisement

It also marked the highest total during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in a single year on record.

"This is a national crisis. We cannot and must not accept these deaths as an inevitable part of everyday life," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "The good news is now we have a strategy, as well as the resources and programs to deliver it, thanks to the president's Bipartisan Infrastructure law."

RELATED Bus lifted from Pittsburgh bridge collapse as 'poor' rating revealed

Fatalities also were projected to increase in 38 states, remain flat in two states and decrease in 10 states and Washington, D.C., according to the estimates.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, vehicle miles traveled in the first nine months increased by about 244 billion miles, or 11.7%, from 2020, while the fatality rate rose to 1.36 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled from 1.35 fatalities during the same time frame in 2020.

Advertisement

"We have to change a culture that accepts as inevitable the loss of tens of thousands of people in traffic crashes," Steven Cliff, NHTSA's deputy administrator, said. "This will require a transformational and collaborative approach to safety on our nation's roads."

RELATED White House offers states more than $1B to cap methane-producing wells

In the first quarter of 2021, the NHTSA reported that trends showed that drivers were acting more recklessly despite a decrease in driving beginning in 2020 as "drivers who remained on the road engaged in more risky behavior, including speeding, failing to wear seat belts and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

RELATED Pete Buttigieg visits Kansas City to push infrastructure law

Latest Headlines

One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One student dead, one injured after shooting outside Minnesota school
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a Minnesota school Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, according to police.
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement with U.S. opioid distributors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 400 Native American tribes reached a $590-million settlement Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug distributors, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in UCLA shooting threats arrested in Colorado
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A suspect in threats of a possible shooting at UCLA was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado.
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 273 points as markets rally; Alphabet beats earnings expectations
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 273 points Tuesday as major U.S. indexes rose for the third consecutive day after posting losses for the month of January.
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Tennessee judge has ruled that a former death row inmate's new life sentences will be served at the same time, meaning he'll be eligible for parole in five years.
Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in custody, reports of police officer shot at Virginia college
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is in custody and a shelter in place order continues at Bridgewater College in Virginia, after an active shooter incident Tuesday.
Michael Avenatti decides not to testify at his trial in Manhattan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michael Avenatti decides not to testify at his trial in Manhattan
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Avenatti will not testify at his trial against former client Story Daniels, he said Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is suing North Carolina elections officials after they removed his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.
Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A fire at a fertilizer factory in North Carolina forced 6,500 people to evacuate as fears grow that the plant may explore near thousands of homes.
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles with its full self-driving feature after receiving complaints that it allows vehicles to slowly roll through stop signs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
Rep. Madison Cawthorn suing N.C. elections board over exclusion from ballot
Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement