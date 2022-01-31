Trial over Florida voting law begins in federal court

1/3

Palm Beach County residents use the ballot drop-off to cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida in October 2020. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The trial over a voting restrictions bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May begins in a federal court in Tallahassee on Monday after civil rights groups sued the state claiming the law suppresses voting rights. The highly anticipated trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida consolidates four lawsuits that were brought against Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Republican National Convention. Advertisement

Election supervisors for Florida counties, who were largely against the law, were also named as defendants because the law requires them to implement its measures, according to the Florida Phoenix.

The slew of plaintiffs in the trial are groups representing disabled voters, elderly voters, women voters and Black and Hispanic minority voters -- including the League of Women Voters and the NAACP. The groups argue that the law makes voting more difficult for those they represent.

Advertisement

The trial, which is scheduled to run for two weeks, could have national ramifications as the first state voting law to reach a full trial in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

The expansive 48-page bill largely targets mail voting by shortening the time in which voters can obtain a mail ballot and requiring them to provide a state ID or Social Security number to receive one.

It also criminalizes dropping off mail ballots on behalf of others who cannot return the ballots themselves, and severely limits the number of mail drop boxes by restricting where they can be placed.

"Plaintiffs will show that the challenged provisions of SB 90 were intended to, and will, make it harder for Florida voters -- especially senior voters, young voters, Hispanic and Black voters, and voters with disabilities -- to exercise their right to vote," read the opening statements from the organizations.

The organizations also said it would make it "more burdensome and more costly" for many Florida voters and organizations to assist and encourage others to register and vote.

"SB 90 attacks virtually every method of voting that Florida's voters relied upon to facilitate 2020's record-breaking turnout," the opening statements read.

Advertisement

RELATED Wisconsin judge rules absentee ballot drop boxes not permitted by state law

DeSantis said after signing the bill last year that it will "increase transparency and strengthen the security of our elections" after Republicans made false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.

"Floridians can rest assured that their votes count and that Florida will continue to conduct elections that are efficient, transparent and secure," DeSantis said.

Celina Stewart, chief counsel for the League of Women Voters, called the law a "heinous bill" in comments to the Florida Phoenix.

"We will not stand by idly in an attack on our elections system, however imperfect," she said. "We will continue to work alongside our allies and partners to ensure one person one vote is a reality in every community across our country."

Court documents filed last year by the Republican National Committee show an attempt from the Republican Party to intervene in the case, the Florida Phoenix noted.

"[The RNC] want Republican voters to vote, Republican candidates to win, and Republican resources to be spent wisely and not wasted on diversions," the memo reads.

Internal memos and text messages obtained by Politico show that the Republican Party helped Florida lawmakers draft the legislation.