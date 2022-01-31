Advertisement
Jan. 31, 2022 / 7:43 AM

Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy

By UPI Staff
1/4
Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy
"We take this seriously and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike," Spotify's CEO said in a statement. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Music streaming service Spotify has responded to the controversy over host Joe Rogan by saying that it will flag programs that discuss COVID-19 vaccines with content warnings, which will take listeners to a fact-based COVID-19 hub of information.

The response came Sunday after musician Neil Young and others removed their music from Spotify over its decision to stick with Rogan, who's accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines on his program The Joe Rogan Experience -- which is exclusive to Spotify.

Several artists have said they would leave the platform altogether if it continues to allow Rogan to spread misinformation. Spotify has lost billions of dollars in market value over the departure of some artists.

Spotify posted its Platform Rules for the first time on Sunday, adding that it would advise listeners to a COVID-19 hub with links to trusted sources.

"Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it's become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement Sunday announcing the move.

Joe Rogan said he's supportive of Spotify adding content advisories to programs that talk about COVID-19 and vaccines. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

"This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform."

Meanwhile, Rogan for the first time responded to Young and others removing their music in a video post to his Instagram page.

"I'm very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don't want that," he said in the video. "I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I'm very sorry that this is happening to them and that they're taking so much heat from it."

"I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial," he added. "I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people."

Rogan also said he's supportive of Spotify adding content advisories to programs that talk about COVID-19 and vaccines.

Spotify agreed about two years ago to pay Rogan $100 million for exclusive rights to his podcast, which reaches about 16 million listeners.

