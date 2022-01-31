Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy

"We take this seriously and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike," Spotify's CEO said in a statement. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Several artists have said they would leave the platform altogether if it continues to allow Rogan to spread misinformation. Spotify has lost billions of dollars in market value over the departure of some artists.
Spotify posted its Platform Rules for the first time on Sunday, adding that it would advise listeners to a COVID-19 hub with links to trusted sources.
"Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it's become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement Sunday announcing the move.
"This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform."
Meanwhile, Rogan for the first time responded to Young and others removing their music in a video post to his Instagram page.
"I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial," he added. "I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people."
Rogan also said he's supportive of Spotify adding content advisories to programs that talk about COVID-19 and vaccines.
Spotify agreed about two years ago to pay Rogan $100 million for exclusive rights to his podcast, which reaches about 16 million listeners.