Six historically Black colleges and universities receive bomb threats

The Howard University gate and Founders Library are shown. File Photo by Fourandsixty/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- At least six historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday prompting heavy police responses and lockdowns. Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, Howard University and Southern University and A&M had bomb threats called in, according to websites and social media accounts for the schools. Advertisement

Howard University in Washington, D.C., sent out a security alert to students and staff that a bomb threat had been made around 4:35 a.m. to the area surrounding its Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Administration Building, according to a professor at the university.

Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., placed several of its campuses on lockdown, including the Southern University Lab, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and the Southern University Law Center, the university said in a message posted to its website.

"Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time," the alert reads.

Bowie State University in Maryland closed its campus for the day and held classes virtually as officials advised students to shelter in place.

Bomb technicians with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were sent to the school to assess the "telephonic bomb threat," the OSFM said in a statement to Twitter.

"Bomb Technicians and explosive detection K9s are assisting Bowie State Police Department with a telephonic bomb threat," the statement reads. "K9s will conduct sweeps of buildings and if discovered, mitigate any devices. This is reported bomb threat ONLY at this time."

Bethune-Cookman University in Florida also underwent a lockdown, university officials said in a statement to parents on its Facebook page.

"The campus has been placed under lockdown meaning no one may enter or leave the campus until the lockdown order has been lifted," the statement reads. "We want to let you know that our students are safe."

School officials said that the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Daytona Beach Police Department responded immediately and are on campus.

"We are unable to provide any details at this time so that law enforcement is able to complete their tasks without any distraction," the statement reads. "Students are in compliance with the lockdown order and are staying in places as they should."

Daytona Beach Police officials later said that it had cleared the campus of any bomb threat but would continue to have a heavy police presence on campus for the remainder of the day.

"We encourage Bethune-Cookman students, faculty and employees to remain off-campus if at all possible," police officials said. "Thanks for your patience. We appreciate your cooperation."

Albany State University in Georgia said in a message posted to its website that it had received a bomb threat to its academic buildings and canceled all university operations, including dining halls, until further notice.