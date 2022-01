The KIA Soul Hybrid concept is shown at the Chicago Auto Show in February 2015 in Chicago. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Kia has recalled 410,619 cars to fix a defect that may prevent air bags from deploying in a crash. The recall applies to 2017 to 2019 models of the Soul, Soul EV and Sedona, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It also includes the 2017 model of the Forte Koup, and 2017 to 2018 models of the Forte. Advertisement

The company expects that just 1% of the recalled vehicles may be affected by the air bag defect.

"The airbag control unit cover may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit. Circuit damage may result in deactivated air bags that will not deploy in a crash," the recall reads. "Air bags that do not deploy as intended can increase the risk of injury in a crash."

Kia said that dealers will inspect the air bag control unit and make free repairs and replacements if necessary. Owners of affected models will be notified by mail by March 21.

The defect was first identified by a service team in South Korea in July, according to the company. The carmaker said it had received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims -- but there were "no fatalities, injuries, crashes or fires."

