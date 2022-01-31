Biden to host Qatar ruler at White House amid gas concerns tied to Russia-Ukraine crisis

Qatari ruler Sheik Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani is seen during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on September 21, 2021. File Photo by Timothy A. Clary/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Qatar leader Sheik Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House on Monday for bilateral talks that are expected to extend to fears over a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Qatar is a gas-rich Middle Eastern country that could play a major role as a supplier if Russia were to disrupt European markets by sending military forces into Ukraine -- a crisis that's concerned Western nations for months and will be the focus of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday. Advertisement

The bilateral talks are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EST Monday, the White House said.

"They will consult on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader Middle East region, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the people of Afghanistan and strengthening commercial and investment cooperation between our countries," the White House said in a statement.

Also one of the most dependable U.S. allies in the Middle East, Qatar hosted negotiations between the United States and the Taliban under former President Donald Trump and presently has 10,000 U.S. troops stationed there.

Advertisement

Biden in recent weeks has been trying to secure natural gas for Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which would disrupt supplies going through Eastern Europe.

Qatar, which will also host the quadrennial FIFA World Cup this year, has received some criticism for its treatment of migrant workers.

"Qatar finds itself at the nexus of the most pressing geopolitical issues of the day at the moment," Omar Rahman, a Middle East political analyst and former Brookings Institution fellow, told Al Jazeera.

"I think the Biden administration wants to discuss their perspective on these issues, as well as finding a way to advance mutual interests."

RELATED Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world