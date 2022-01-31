Trending
Jan. 31, 2022 / 3:14 PM

ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023

By Adam Schrader
ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023
ExxonMobil headquarters in Irving, Texas. Photo by Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil will move its headquarters to its campus north of Houston by 2023 as the company works to restructure its operations.

The company expects that the move will help the company exceed its goals to cut $6 billion in structural cost savings by next year, according to a press release.

The oil and gas giant has had its headquarters in Las Colinas, an urban commercial center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, since Exxon moved its headquarters from Rockefeller Center in New York City to Texas in 1989 and before its 1999 merger with Mobil.

"We greatly value our long history in Irving and appreciate the strong ties we have developed in the North Texas community," said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of the company.

"Closer collaboration and the new streamlined business model will enable the company to grow shareholder value and position ExxonMobil for success through the energy transition."

The company said it will organize the company along three business lines: the ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Product Solutions and ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. The reorganization will take effect April 1.

"The new ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company will engineer, manufacture and deliver products needed by modern society at an industry-leading scale, serving multiple segments, products and markets," the company said in the news release.

"It will play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and plastic waste by developing more sustainable products."

Those products are to include lower-emission fuels and lubricants and plastics to improve the efficiency of traditional and electric vehicles.

A spokesman for the company told The Wall Street Journal that no layoffs would occur during the restructuring.

Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Domino's will start Monday tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order amid a shortage of delivery drivers.
Sony acquires 'Halo' and 'Destiny' maker Bungie in $3.6B deal
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Technology and media giant Sony announced Monday it has acquired pioneering video game developer Bungie in a $3.6 billion deal as a rapid consolidation in the industry continues.
Vice President Kamala Harris urges governors to protect voting rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged a group of 30 governors Monday to protect American voting rights, at a time when the issue has garnered national attention.
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Atlanta's top prosecutor who's probing possible election interference by former President Donald Trump in Georgia says she's requested enhanced security from the FBI after remarks Trump made at a rally over the weekend.
Six historically Black colleges and universities receive bomb threats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- At least six historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday prompting heavy police responses and lockdowns.
'Don't carjack me. Kids inside,' New Orleans mom's car magnet reads
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A New Orleans mother has created a car magnet that says, "Don't carjack me; kids inside."
Trial over Florida voting law begins in federal court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The trial over a voting restrictions bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May begins in a federal court in Tallahassee on Monday after civil rights groups sued the state.
Kia recalls more than 410,000 cars for air bag defect
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Kia has recalled 410,619 cars to fix a defect that may prevent air bags from deploying in a crash.
Biden to host Qatar ruler at White House amid gas concerns tied to Russia-Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Qatar leader Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House on Monday for bilateral talks that are expected to extend to fears over a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Music streaming service Spotify has responded to the controversy over host Joe Rogan by saying that it'll flag programs that discuss COVID-19 with content advisories -- and Rogan apologized for the ordeal.
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy
