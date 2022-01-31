Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 3:09 PM

Domino's to tip carryout customers $3

By Sommer Brokaw
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Domino’s is giving carryout customers a $3 tip when they order online. Photo courtesy of Domino's

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Domino's will start Monday tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order amid a shortage of delivery drivers.

The promotion for carryout customers who order online runs through May 22, amid a shortage of drivers and ahead of one of the company's busiest days, Super Bowl Sunday, Domino's said in a statement.

Customers can claim the $3 coupon code when they order online, and the company will send them an email with their discount promo code, which is redeemable to use on another carryout order the following week with a minimum $5 purchase before tax, the company noted.

"Domino's carryout tips come just in time for the biggest football game of the year, which is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza," Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president and chief marketing officer, said in the company's statement. "Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's favorite Sunday, so if you're throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped! Then you can treat yourself to a delicious pizza with a great deal the week after."

While pizza sales increased during the pandemic, Domino's same-store sales fell for the first time since 2011 in its most recent earnings, CNN reported.

Last week, the National Retail Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congress asking for more pandemic relief.

"Two years into the pandemic, restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open amid a surge in coronavirus cases, inflation, a labor shortage, and supply chain delays," the letter reads. "Congress must act now to replenish the RRF in the upcoming [Restaurant Revitalization Fund] in the upcoming legislative package to fund the government."

Latest Headlines

Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Novavax asked the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to grant an emergency use authorization for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.
ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil will move its headquarters to its campus north of Houston by 2023 as the company works to restructure its operations.
Sony acquires 'Halo' and 'Destiny' maker Bungie in $3.6B deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sony acquires 'Halo' and 'Destiny' maker Bungie in $3.6B deal
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Technology and media giant Sony announced Monday it has acquired pioneering video game developer Bungie in a $3.6 billion deal as a rapid consolidation in the industry continues.
Vice President Kamala Harris urges governors to protect voting rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vice President Kamala Harris urges governors to protect voting rights
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged a group of 30 governors Monday to protect American voting rights, at a time when the issue has garnered national attention.
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Atlanta's top prosecutor who's probing possible election interference by former President Donald Trump in Georgia says she's requested enhanced security from the FBI after remarks Trump made at a rally over the weekend.
Six historically Black colleges and universities receive bomb threats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Six historically Black colleges and universities receive bomb threats
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- At least six historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday prompting heavy police responses and lockdowns.
'Don't carjack me. Kids inside,' New Orleans mom's car magnet reads
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Don't carjack me. Kids inside,' New Orleans mom's car magnet reads
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A New Orleans mother has created a car magnet that says, "Don't carjack me; kids inside."
Trial over Florida voting law begins in federal court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trial over Florida voting law begins in federal court
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The trial over a voting restrictions bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May begins in a federal court in Tallahassee on Monday after civil rights groups sued the state.
Kia recalls more than 410,000 cars for air bag defect
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kia recalls more than 410,000 cars for air bag defect
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Kia has recalled 410,619 cars to fix a defect that may prevent air bags from deploying in a crash.
Biden to host Qatar ruler at White House amid gas concerns tied to Russia-Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to host Qatar ruler at White House amid gas concerns tied to Russia-Ukraine crisis
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Qatar leader Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House on Monday for bilateral talks that are expected to extend to fears over a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy
Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy
