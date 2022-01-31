Domino's to tip carryout customers $3

Domino’s is giving carryout customers a $3 tip when they order online. Photo courtesy of Domino's

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Domino's will start Monday tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order amid a shortage of delivery drivers. The promotion for carryout customers who order online runs through May 22, amid a shortage of drivers and ahead of one of the company's busiest days, Super Bowl Sunday, Domino's said in a statement. Advertisement

Customers can claim the $3 coupon code when they order online, and the company will send them an email with their discount promo code, which is redeemable to use on another carryout order the following week with a minimum $5 purchase before tax, the company noted.

"Domino's carryout tips come just in time for the biggest football game of the year, which is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza," Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president and chief marketing officer, said in the company's statement. "Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's favorite Sunday, so if you're throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped! Then you can treat yourself to a delicious pizza with a great deal the week after."

Advertisement

While pizza sales increased during the pandemic, Domino's same-store sales fell for the first time since 2011 in its most recent earnings, CNN reported.

Last week, the National Retail Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congress asking for more pandemic relief.

"Two years into the pandemic, restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open amid a surge in coronavirus cases, inflation, a labor shortage, and supply chain delays," the letter reads. "Congress must act now to replenish the RRF in the upcoming [Restaurant Revitalization Fund] in the upcoming legislative package to fund the government."

RELATED Overwhelmed pharmacies temporarily close amid staffing shortages