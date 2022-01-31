Qatar Airways reaches deal to purchase Boeing's first 777X frieghters

1/4

Sheikh Meshal bin Hamas Al Thani, Qatar ambassador to the U.S., and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo look on as Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal and Akbar Al-Baker (Qatar Airways) hold up paperwork during a signing ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Diplomatic Room in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Qatar Airways on Monday reached a deal with Boeing to purchase more than 30 of the company's new 777-8 Freighter aircraft in a deal worth about $20 billion. Under the deal, the airline agreed to purchase 34 777X series jets as well as options for 16 more. Advertisement

"We are delighted to launch Boeing's next great cargo airplane -- the 777-8 Freighter -- with Qatar Airways, one of the world's largest cargo carriers and our partner since the airline began operations 25 years ago," Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said.

Deal, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Director of the White House National Economic Council Brian Deese, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker and Qatar ambassador to the U.S. Sheikh Meshal bin Hamas Al Thani attended a signing at the White House on Monday.

The 777X is a twin-engine plane, powered by General Electric. Boeing expects the passenger 777X to enter service in late 2023, about three years after it was initially planned.

Monday's deal comes after Boeing rival Airbus ended its contract with Qatar Airways for 50 A321neo planes nearly two weeks ago.

Last year, Airbus said it was launching a freighter version of its A350 widebody plane.

The deal also includes a provisional order for 25 737 Max 10 jets.

"Qatar Airways very much looks forward to adding the 737-10 to its fleet, with this new variant of 737 being ideally suited to our short-haul network, allowing us an opportunity to further enhance our product offering for our customers, modernize our fleet and operate the most efficient aircraft in its category," Akbar Al Baker said.

The deal is valued at an estimated $20 billion with $18 billion in U.S. export content.

Boeing on Monday said the deal will sustain more than 35,000 U.S. jobs and provide the American economy with an annual estimated economic impact of $2.6 billion throughout the delivery period.

"The economic impact of this sale will reverberate throughout the United States," Raimondo said in a statement after the signing. "These new freighters will be manufactured and assembled by American workers on American soil in Everett, Wash."

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the sale as "one of the largest deals that Boeing aircraft has ever had" in a press briefing before he held bilateral talks with leader Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

