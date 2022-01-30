U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that Russia needs to pull back its troops from the Ukraine border and "come to the diplomatic table."
"We know that the attack is possible. You don't amass 100,000 troops if you don't have intentions to use them," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Thomas-Greenfield made her comments to ABC News ahead of a meeting of the Security Council scheduled for Monday at the request of the United States -- one of the five permanent members on the powerful council. The other permanent nations are Russia, China, Britain and France.
Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, can veto decisions made by the group but cannot prevent the scheduling of meetings.