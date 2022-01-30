Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2022 / 3:27 PM

U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'

By Adam Schrader
U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador to the United Nations, is pictured at the White House in September 2021. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that Russia needs to pull back its troops from the Ukraine border and "come to the diplomatic table."

"We know that the attack is possible. You don't amass 100,000 troops if you don't have intentions to use them," Thomas-Greenfield said.

RELATED Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine

Thomas-Greenfield made her comments to ABC News ahead of a meeting of the Security Council scheduled for Monday at the request of the United States -- one of the five permanent members on the powerful council. The other permanent nations are Russia, China, Britain and France.

Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, can veto decisions made by the group but cannot prevent the scheduling of meetings.

Advertisement

"Russia cannot block the Security Council from holding a meeting. They will certainly attempt to. They will distract from our unified voices. But they know that they cannot block the meeting," Thomas-Greenfield said. "But the Security Council is unified. Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves."

RELATED U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine

Russia has already blasted the meeting as a "shameful PR stunt" in a sign it intended to hinder the productivity of the meeting, Russian state media TASS reported.

"We're going to go in the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda. And we're going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The ambassador said that the U.S. had called the meeting to provide an "opportunity to find the diplomatic way out for the Russians" after the country has amassed 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine and moved troops into Belarus.

RELATED Ukraine crisis could reverse decline of U.S. military presence in Europe

"They have continued to escalate, despite our efforts to try to find a diplomatic route for them and to encourage them to de-escalate," she said.

"We have made clear that we're prepared to address our concerns, Ukrainian concerns, and Russian concerns at the diplomatic table. But it cannot be done on the battlefield."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a new law that creates stiff penalties for those who steal packages from porches, no matter the value of the item stolen.
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 case rates are on the decline in some of the areas of the United States that were first impacted by the Omicron variant, but deaths continue to march higher toward 900,000.
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify lost billions in market value after Neil Young pulled his music catalog from the streaming giant over his concerns that podcaster Joe Rogan was spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
13 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at Ohio hotel pool
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at Ohio hotel pool
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were hospitalized for exposure to carbon monoxide in Ohio after a two-year-old girl lost consciousness in the pool of a Hampton Inn hotel.
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Portions of the northeastern U.S. coast saw snowfall of more than 30 inches as a powerful nor'easter hit the area over the weekend.
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed Saturday after a six-car crash in the Nevada city of North Las Vegas, which borders Sin City to the north.
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Texas on Saturday that if he is re-elected president in 2024, he would pardon defendants who were arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nils Lofgren, the renowned rock guitarist and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in pulling his music from Spotify.
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging investments in cybersecurity education for Americans of all ages, including public officials and their staffs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement