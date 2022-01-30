U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador to the United Nations, is pictured at the White House in September 2021. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that Russia needs to pull back its troops from the Ukraine border and "come to the diplomatic table." "We know that the attack is possible. You don't amass 100,000 troops if you don't have intentions to use them," Thomas-Greenfield said. Advertisement Ahead of United Nations Security Council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield says Russia will attempt to "distract from our unified voices." "We're not going to be distracted by their propaganda." https://t.co/PIlfAYzEAG pic.twitter.com/IBJUSwRvqY- This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 30, 2022 RELATED Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine Remove Thomas-Greenfield made her comments to ABC News ahead of a meeting of the Security Council scheduled for Monday at the request of the United States -- one of the five permanent members on the powerful council. The other permanent nations are Russia, China, Britain and France. Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, can veto decisions made by the group but cannot prevent the scheduling of meetings. Advertisement

"Russia cannot block the Security Council from holding a meeting. They will certainly attempt to. They will distract from our unified voices. But they know that they cannot block the meeting," Thomas-Greenfield said. "But the Security Council is unified. Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves."

Russia has already blasted the meeting as a "shameful PR stunt" in a sign it intended to hinder the productivity of the meeting, Russian state media TASS reported.

"We're going to go in the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda. And we're going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The ambassador said that the U.S. had called the meeting to provide an "opportunity to find the diplomatic way out for the Russians" after the country has amassed 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine and moved troops into Belarus.

"They have continued to escalate, despite our efforts to try to find a diplomatic route for them and to encourage them to de-escalate," she said.

"We have made clear that we're prepared to address our concerns, Ukrainian concerns, and Russian concerns at the diplomatic table. But it cannot be done on the battlefield."