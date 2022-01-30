Advertisement
Jan. 30, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine

By Adam Schrader

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed after a six-car crash in the Nevada city of North Las Vegas.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were dispatched to the "mass casualty traffic collision" just after 3 p.m. Saturday when a Dodge Challenger speeding through a red light slammed into multiple vehicles at an intersection, officials said during a press conference shared by KTNV.

It was not immediately clear how fast the driver was going or tried to slow down before the crash, Cuevas said."Unfortunately, it was a chaotic event," said Alexander Cuevas, a spokesman for the department.

Cuevas said that 15 people were involved in the crash, with victims in the crash included children through middle-aged adults including the driver of the Challenger.

One person remains in critical condition at a local hospital where they are recovering from their injuries, Cuevas said.Others injured in the crash suffered minor to serious injuries, though it was not immediately clear how many others were injured during the crash.

The names of the deceased, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office after notification of family members.

"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," Cuevas said. "We still have to remove bodies from the vehicles."

Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses

