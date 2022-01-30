Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2022 / 4:05 PM

New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates

By Adam Schrader
New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
A postal worker pushes a hand truck containing crates of mail on a sidewalk in New York City in August 2020. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a new law that creates stiff penalties for those who steal packages from porches, no matter the value of the item stolen. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a new law that creates stiff penalties for those who steal packages from porches, no matter the value of the item stolen.

The law, titled the Defense Against Porch Pirates Act, was signed by the governor this month after the bill passed the State Senate and Assembly with unanimous votes, Patch reported.

Advertisement

The new law amends existing journey law which grades theft-related crimes by the value of the item stolen, NJ Advance Media reported.

RELATED Holiday sales jump 8.5% in year with big online gains

The porch pirate law levels the charges for stealing packages delivered to residential properties of any value under $75,000 to the grade of a crime in the third degree, which comes with a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

Previously, stealing packages could come with a variety of penalties ranging from being graded as a low as a disorderly persons offense with a prison sentence of up to six months or a $1,000 fine to a crime of the second degree with a penalty as high as 10 years in state prison and fines of up to $150,000.

Advertisement

With the increase of online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, package theft has also risen, according to data from home security experts.

RELATED U.S. shoppers spent $204 billion online during holiday period; solid increase over 2020

One report from SafeWise shows that 210 million packages were stolen from porches across the country in 2021 - with the highest levels of theft occurring in Denver, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City.

RELATED Porch pirate steals bait box filled with cat poop

RELATED Dog steals package from Oklahoma woman's front porch

Latest Headlines

COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 case rates are on the decline in some of the areas of the United States that were first impacted by the Omicron variant, but deaths continue to march higher toward 900,000.
U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that Russia needs to pull back its troops from the Ukraine border and "come to the diplomatic table."
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify lost billions in market value after Neil Young pulled his music catalog from the streaming giant over his concerns that podcaster Joe Rogan was spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
13 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at Ohio hotel pool
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at Ohio hotel pool
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were hospitalized for exposure to carbon monoxide in Ohio after a two-year-old girl lost consciousness in the pool of a Hampton Inn hotel.
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Portions of the northeastern U.S. coast saw snowfall of more than 30 inches as a powerful nor'easter hit the area over the weekend.
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed Saturday after a six-car crash in the Nevada city of North Las Vegas, which borders Sin City to the north.
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Texas on Saturday that if he is re-elected president in 2024, he would pardon defendants who were arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nils Lofgren, the renowned rock guitarist and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in pulling his music from Spotify.
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging investments in cybersecurity education for Americans of all ages, including public officials and their staffs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement