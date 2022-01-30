Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2022 / 3:57 PM

COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths

By Daniel Uria
1/4
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
COVID-19 case rates are on the decline in some of the areas of the United States that were first impacted by the Omicron variant, but deaths continue to march higher toward 900,000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The United States is nearing 900,000 deaths as fatalities continue to rise despite falling case numbers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has reported a total of 74,257,916 COVID-19 cases along with 883,993 deaths related to the virus, both the highest national totals in the world, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins.

Advertisement

The seven-day average for daily new cases was 543,016 as of Saturday, down 32% compared with the previous seven-day average, while the seven-day average of daily new deaths has increased 11.7% to 2,265, according to tracking by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC listed the death toll at 879,071.

With 900,000 deaths seemingly around the corner, Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine, told USA Today that the grim milestone of 1 million deaths related to the virus appears inevitable.

Advertisement
RELATED COVID-19 cases drop 3% in week but Brazil, Japan, Russia set daily marks

"That will cause a lot of soul searching," Noymer said. "There will be a lot of discussion about what we could have done differently, how many of the deaths were preventable."

The CDC has also reported that the seven-day daily average for hospitalization admissions from Jan. 19-Jan. 25 was 19,315, down 8.8% from the previous seven-day average.

A total of 136,767 inpatient beds at about 6,040 hospitals nationwide are in use for COVID-19 patients, representing 17.9% of all inpatient beds in use, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. Overall 773,664 inpatient beds, or 77.69%, are in use at 6,167 reporting hospitals nationwide. The record was 160,113 Jan. 20.

RELATED Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music

States on the East Coast, which were among the first to see spikes in cases brought on by the highly infectious Omicron variant have begun to see broad declines in case rates, with New Jersey reporting a seven-day average of 7,016 new cases, a 14-day decline of 70%, according to tracking by The New York Times.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told NBC News' Meet the Press that he was thankful to see cases go down and that the state must act preemptively to ensure testing and other resources are available for potential future surges but said managing the virus must become a part of daily life.

Advertisement

"We're not going to manage this to zero. We have to learn how to live with this," he said. "Please God, there's not another significant wave. Every time you think you've got this thing figured out, it humbles you."

RELATED Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case

Other states such as Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Louisiana have begun to see improvement with case averages dropping more than 40% over 14 days, while Montana is seeing record numbers as its seven-day new daily case average has risen 79% in the past 14 days. Kentucky, Idaho and Washington have also seen their daily averages rise 40%-55% in the past two weeks.

New York reported 8,781 cases Sunday, way down from a record 90,132 Jan. 8. But 202 fatalities were reported Saturday with 305 Tuesday.

To date, 249,892,470 people, or 75.3% of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 211,695,131 people, or 63.8% of the population have completed their vaccine regimen, according to CDC data. Among those who have received a full vaccine course, 41.5% have received an additional booster dose.

Latest Headlines

New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
New Jersey passes law with strict penalties for porch pirates
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a new law that creates stiff penalties for those who steal packages from porches, no matter the value of the item stolen.
U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that Russia needs to pull back its troops from the Ukraine border and "come to the diplomatic table."
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify lost billions in market value after Neil Young pulled his music catalog from the streaming giant over his concerns that podcaster Joe Rogan was spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
13 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at Ohio hotel pool
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at Ohio hotel pool
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were hospitalized for exposure to carbon monoxide in Ohio after a two-year-old girl lost consciousness in the pool of a Hampton Inn hotel.
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Portions of the northeastern U.S. coast saw snowfall of more than 30 inches as a powerful nor'easter hit the area over the weekend.
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed Saturday after a six-car crash in the Nevada city of North Las Vegas, which borders Sin City to the north.
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Texas on Saturday that if he is re-elected president in 2024, he would pardon defendants who were arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nils Lofgren, the renowned rock guitarist and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in pulling his music from Spotify.
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging investments in cybersecurity education for Americans of all ages, including public officials and their staffs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement