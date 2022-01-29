Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights

1/5

Pedestrians walk through snow and wind in Times Square as a Nor'easter with blizzard-like conditions hits the east coast in New York City on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A winter snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Saturday morning, causing power outages in the region and forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide. The storm pummeled New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, where snowfall rates of 1 inch to 2 inches per hour were expected according to Accuweather, and over 10 million people across the northeast are under blizzard warnings. Advertisement

Blizzards are defined by blowing or falling snow, winds of at least 35 mph, and visibility of a quarter mile or less for at least 3 hours, the National Weather Service, which issued several blizzard warnings, noted.

"Whether or not the snow falls during the time of the blizzard, dangerous conditions can result," National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly tweeted.

The NWS has warned that the storm -- described by officials as a powerful nor'easter, with winds blown from the northeast -- could bring near-record snowfall and blizzard conditions to parts of New England.

Over a foot of snow has been reported in parts of New Jersey, according to the NWS, with some reports of over 8 inches in parts of Long Island, N.Y.

In Massachusetts alone, PowerOutage.US reported over 31,391 power outages Saturday morning as blizzard conditions produced gusty winds and low visibility across the state that could lead to more outages.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, upheaval in the labor force, including the transportation sector, has created a shortage of snowplow operators and city and school bus drivers, The New York Times reported.

"I don't know where everybody's gone, with Covid and everything," Chris Ferreira, the owner of a towing company in Chelmsford, Mass., told the Times. "As far as hiring help, I can't get any, and the price of fuel has jumped up. It has gone up so tremendously it affects all overhead."

According to Flight Aware, 889 flights were canceled Saturday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, another 616 flights were canceled at Boston airport and over 4,500 flights were canceled nationwide.

Jet Blue accounted for 68% of the airline cancellations, with United accounting for at 22%, Frontier (20%), Delta (19%), American Airlines (18%) and Spirit (14%).