Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 29, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Pedestrians walk through snow and wind in Times Square as a Nor'easter with blizzard-like conditions hits the east coast in New York City on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A winter snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Saturday morning, causing power outages in the region and forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide.

The storm pummeled New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, where snowfall rates of 1 inch to 2 inches per hour were expected according to Accuweather, and over 10 million people across the northeast are under blizzard warnings.

Advertisement

Blizzards are defined by blowing or falling snow, winds of at least 35 mph, and visibility of a quarter mile or less for at least 3 hours, the National Weather Service, which issued several blizzard warnings, noted.

"Whether or not the snow falls during the time of the blizzard, dangerous conditions can result," National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly tweeted.

RELATED Forecasters warn of falling iguanas in Florida amid cold spell

The NWS has warned that the storm -- described by officials as a powerful nor'easter, with winds blown from the northeast -- could bring near-record snowfall and blizzard conditions to parts of New England.

Over a foot of snow has been reported in parts of New Jersey, according to the NWS, with some reports of over 8 inches in parts of Long Island, N.Y.

Advertisement

In Massachusetts alone, PowerOutage.US reported over 31,391 power outages Saturday morning as blizzard conditions produced gusty winds and low visibility across the state that could lead to more outages.

RELATED Very active and very odd: A 2021 Atlantic hurricane season review

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, upheaval in the labor force, including the transportation sector, has created a shortage of snowplow operators and city and school bus drivers, The New York Times reported.

"I don't know where everybody's gone, with Covid and everything," Chris Ferreira, the owner of a towing company in Chelmsford, Mass., told the Times. "As far as hiring help, I can't get any, and the price of fuel has jumped up. It has gone up so tremendously it affects all overhead."

According to Flight Aware, 889 flights were canceled Saturday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, another 616 flights were canceled at Boston airport and over 4,500 flights were canceled nationwide.

RELATED La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season

Jet Blue accounted for 68% of the airline cancellations, with United accounting for at 22%, Frontier (20%), Delta (19%), American Airlines (18%) and Spirit (14%).

Latest Headlines

California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A ticket in California won the Mega Millions jackpot of $421 million in Friday's drawing.
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil YoungJoni Mitchell said Friday she would remove her music from Spotify in protest after recent controversy between Neil Young and the music streaming giant.
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A serial killer has been identified more than 40 years after he murdered three women and a pregnant teenager, as well as an Aurora police officer, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blocked $130 million in military aid to Egypt because it has failed to address U.S. concerns over human rights conditions in the country, reports said Friday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul extends mask mandate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul extends mask mandate
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday extended the state's mandate requiring people to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask indoors until Feb. 10.
Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- California lawyer Michael Avenatti cross examined his former client, former adult film star Stormy Daniels, during his trial Friday on wire fraud charges.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said Friday it has subpoenaed 14 people who purported to be "alternate electors" for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday said it's "simply unacceptable" that the nation's infrastructure has gotten to such a state of disrepair that a bridge collapsed earlier in the day in Pittsburgh.
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people will be destroyed, a judge ruled Friday.
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York police Commissioner Keechant Sewell posthumously promoted an officer killed last week in Harlem as his family and colleagues mourned him during a Friday funeral.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Willow, America's new first cat, joins the Biden White House
Willow, America's new first cat, joins the Biden White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement