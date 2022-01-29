Advertisement
Jan. 29, 2022 / 9:26 AM

California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery

By Danielle Haynes
The next Mega Millions drawing is set to take place Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A ticket in California won the Mega Millions jackpot of $421 million in Friday's drawing.

The winner matched all five numbers -- 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55 -- plus Mega Ball 13.

If the winner chooses the lump-sum option for the payout, they'll take home an estimated $289.5 million.

The Mega Millions lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The Mega Millions jackpot total has been increasing since Oct. 22, when a ticket sold in Arizona won $108 million.

Meanwhile, one ticket sold in Ohio won $3 million after matching the five main numbers with the optional Megaplier of three. Three other tickets won $1 million for matching the five white balls, in Mississippi, New York and Texas.

The next Mega Millions drawing, with an estimated $20 million jackpot, is set to take place Tuesday.

