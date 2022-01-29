Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 29, 2022 / 8:02 PM

Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics

By Hannah Schoenbaum, Medill News Service
1/5
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, chairman of the governors' association, called the country’s lack of cybersecurity education a “national security issue.” Photo by Hannah Schoenbaum/Medill News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (UPI) -- As the nation's governors consider how to spend funds from President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging investments in cybersecurity education for Americans of all ages, including public officials and their staffs.

"What we want to do is communicate about this topic in a way where people are not scared to death of it," CISA Director Jen Easterly said Saturday at the National Governors Association winter meeting.

Advertisement

"What we need to do is really reclaim that territory and make cybersecurity and, most importantly cyber hygiene, a kitchen table issue."

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, signed by the president in November, allocates $1 billion in grant money for states to bolster their cyber defenses. As each state is assessing its individual needs, cybersecurity experts are encouraging partnerships with the private sector and nationwide improvements in cyber literacy.

RELATED White House to add water sector to cybersecurity initiative

"We're only as strong as the weakest link in the chain," said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who chairs the governors association Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force.

According to CISA, more than 99% of all cyberattacks could have been prevented with multi-factor authentication, a simple security measure that requires the user to present two or more forms of identification to gain access to their account.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the cybersecurity crisis confronting everyday Americans, Easterly said, noting an uptick in ransomware attacks against businesses and transit systems.

RELATED House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights

"You had a global health crisis that, in many ways, became a cybersecurity crisis because you saw entrepreneurial cyberthreat actors take advantage of the fact that so many people are now working from home in ostensibly less secure environments," she said.

In Biden's first year in office, hackers also targeted New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Steamship Authority of Massachusetts ferry service and the Port of Houston.

CISA released a resource guide Friday that outlines how state government officials can request federal support in response to future cyber threats.

RELATED U.S. mayors pressed to address cybersecurity precautions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, chairman of the governors' association, called the country's lack of cybersecurity education a "national security issue." He said K-12 computer science education is necessary in every school to equip the next generation of American cybersecurity professionals.

"Either we're going to fall behind in our technology development and our innovation, or we're simply going to acquire all the talent from overseas," Hutchinson told reporters. "And the third option, which I endorse, is to say, 'We're going to lead in the United States of America in training the talent for the digital age.'"

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell in pulling music from Spotify
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell in pulling music from Spotify
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nils Lofgren, the renowned rock guitarist and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in pulling his music from Spotify.
Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Allegheny County after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A winter snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Saturday morning, causing power outages in the region and forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide.
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Julianna Michelle Childs, a federal judge for South Carolina since 2010, is under consideration to fulfill President Joe Biden's campaign pledge of placing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the White House says
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A ticket in California won the Mega Millions jackpot of $421 million in Friday's drawing.
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil YoungJoni Mitchell said Friday she would remove her music from Spotify in protest after recent controversy between Neil Young and the music streaming giant.
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A serial killer has been identified more than 40 years after he murdered three women and a pregnant teenager, as well as an Aurora police officer, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blocked $130 million in military aid to Egypt because it has failed to address U.S. concerns over human rights conditions in the country, reports said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trudeau moved to undisclosed location as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Trudeau moved to undisclosed location as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement