Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 29, 2022 / 9:03 PM

Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses

By Adam Schrader
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Tony Bean is pictured receiving an award in a 2017 photo. He was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday. Photo courtesy Grundy County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday, the Justice Department announced Saturday.

Anthony "Tony" Bean, 61, was found guilty of using excessive force against two people he had arrested in 2017, including one during his time with the sheriff's office and one from his tenure as chief of police in Tracy City, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said that Bean repeatedly punched the victims in the face while they were handcuffed, causing pain and other injuries. "Tony Bean bragged about using excessive force against his victims and failed to report his uses of force," the Justice Department said.

Kristen Clarke, an assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said that federal prosecutors "will not stand idly by in the face of criminal misconduct by law enforcement officials."

RELATED Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony

"Every person in our nation has the right to be free from unlawful abuse by police officers, including the use of excessive force during an arrest," she said. "This verdict makes clear that law enforcement officials who use unlawful force are not above the law."

Advertisement

Bean has previously faced charges, WTVC reported. It was not immediately clear what charges the former chief deputy had previously faced.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office Facebook page is filled with photos documenting the numerous awards and recognition Bean had received during his service with the law enforcement agency.

RELATED Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion

Those accolades included a director's award from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for "his selfless work in highway safety," the same year he used excessive force against the people he arrested.

Bean faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the three counts on which he was convicted.

RELATED Judge orders Oath Keepers leader detained pending trail, calling him a public danger

Latest Headlines

Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell in pulling music from Spotify
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell in pulling music from Spotify
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nils Lofgren, the renowned rock guitarist and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in pulling his music from Spotify.
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging investments in cybersecurity education for Americans of all ages, including public officials and their staffs.
Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Allegheny County after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A winter snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Saturday morning, causing power outages in the region and forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide.
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Julianna Michelle Childs, a federal judge for South Carolina since 2010, is under consideration to fulfill President Joe Biden's campaign pledge of placing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the White House says
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A ticket in California won the Mega Millions jackpot of $421 million in Friday's drawing.
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil YoungJoni Mitchell said Friday she would remove her music from Spotify in protest after recent controversy between Neil Young and the music streaming giant.
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A serial killer has been identified more than 40 years after he murdered three women and a pregnant teenager, as well as an Aurora police officer, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blocked $130 million in military aid to Egypt because it has failed to address U.S. concerns over human rights conditions in the country, reports said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trudeau moved to undisclosed location as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Trudeau moved to undisclosed location as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement